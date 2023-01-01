Keevan Bailey

Ken Paxton impeachment
Campbell beats Monmouth 45-31 for its first Colonial Athletic Association victory
Hajj-Malik Williams threw for a touchdown and ran for another, NaQuari Rogers rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and Campbell beat Monmouth 45-31 for the Camels first-ever Colonial Athletic Association victory.
 