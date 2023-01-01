Nobel Peace Prize
FILE - Belgium's coach Domenico Tedesco during the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Estonia at the King Boudouin Stadium in Brussels, on Sept. 12, 2023. Coach Domenico Tedesco has called up midfielder Mandela Keita for the first time for upcoming European Championship qualifying matches against Austria and Sweden. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Belgium coach calls up midfielder Mandela Keita for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Austria and Sweden
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has called up midfielder Mandela Keita for the first time for upcoming European Championship qualifying matches against Austria and Sweden.
 