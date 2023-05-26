Ken Paxton
The Texas Senate is set to gavel in for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton in a political reckoning that could lead to his permanent ouster.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is preparing to face his impeachment trial in the state Senate. The proceedings will provide the first formal airing of corruption allegations that could lead Republican lawmakers to oust one of their own as lead lawyer for America’s largest red state.
New documents released in the impeachment case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton allege that he used multiple cellphones and an alias on a ride-sharing app to help conceal an affair.
Attorneys and a judge say embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s years-delayed trial on securities fraud charges will have to wait until his separate impeachment trial is concluded.
Lawyers for impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have sought to have most of the charges against him dismissed.
A top Texas Republican who will oversee Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial has issued a sweeping gag order over the case. Texas Lt. Gov.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.
A lawyer for embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the Republican will not testify in his upcoming impeachment trial.
A Texas real estate developer at the center of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in federal court.
Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton will not be allowed to cast a vote in the impeachment trial of her husband, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.
A Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton has been charged with eight counts of making false statements to mortgage lenders to obtain $172 million in loans.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new lawyer for Ken Paxton on Wednesday raised skepticism that the embattled Texas attorney general’s impeachment trial could be done quickly and attacked the case that could lead to the Republican’s permanent removal from office as a sham.
Two prominent Texas attorneys with a long list of famous clients will present the case for impeachment against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named John Scott to temporarily serve as the state’s attorney general. The appointment Wednesday comes after the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct and crimes.
The Texas Legislature already made one historic move with the impeachment of Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another one is coming.
The coming impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a twist. His wife Angela Paxton is a state senator who could be voting on whether to restore her suspended spouse to office or banish him permanently.
A historic impeachment trial in Texas to determine whether Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate.
The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state.
The Texas House of Representatives has voted to impeach scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A timeline of events that have led to three-term Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, 60, being impeached Saturday.
The battle pits the Trump-aligned Attorney General against House Republican leadership, who appear to have had enough of wrongdoing allegations dogging him
The Texas House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to impeach GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called on his supporters to protest when the GOP-led state House of Representatives takes up impeachment proceedings against him on Saturday.
Texas lawmakers have issued 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust as state Republicans surged toward a swift and sudden vote that could remove him from office.
A Republican-led investigation has accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of committing multiple crimes in office.
Texas Capitol jolted by investigation of attorney general, accusation House speaker was drunk on job
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers revealed Tuesday a monthslong corruption investigation into Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, going public with the probe shortly after Paxton accused the GOP House speaker of being drunk on the job.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas hospital’s care for transgender minors is being investigated by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said Friday he’s seeking evidence of alleged “potentially illegal activity” but did not elaborate.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has joined a Texas lawsuit against the Biden administration’s waterway protections, claiming the rules are too vague and violate state sovereignty rights.
Justice Department officials in Washington have taken over the corruption investigation into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, removing the case from the hands of the federal prosecutors in Texas who’d long been leading the probe.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation into the three-term Republican.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general on Tuesday sued the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.