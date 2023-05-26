US Open: Fan kicked out
Jane Ane Sellars of Frisco, Texas, stands in line up outside the Texas State Capital waiting for doors to open in Austin, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The historic impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton begins today and will determine whether the embattled Republican, who is an ally of former President Donald Trump, is ousted from office after years of scandal and corruption accusations. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to begin in the state Senate
The Texas Senate is set to gavel in for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton in a political reckoning that could lead to his permanent ouster.
 
Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sits as he makes an appearance in Harris County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 in Houston. Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's years-delayed trial on securities fraud charges will have to wait until his separate impeachment trial is concluded, lawyers and the judge in the case said Thursday. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
A look at the 20 articles of impeachment against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
 
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. he Texas Senate is set to gavel in Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, for the impeachment trial of Paxton, a formal airing of corruption allegations that could lead Republican lawmakers to oust one of their own as lead lawyer for America's largest red state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Timeline of events leading to the impeachment of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Senate is set to gavel in Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a formal airing of corruption allegations that could lead Republican lawmakers to oust one of their own as lead lawyer for America's largest red state.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is in the hands of Republicans who have been by his side
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with his wife, Angela Paxtion, Feb. 16, 2017, in McKinney, Texas. The Texas Senate is set to gavel in Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a formal airing of corruption allegations that could lead Republican lawmakers to oust one of their own as lead lawyer for America's largest red state. Among the senators is Paxton's wife, Angela. Trial rules don't allow her to participate or to vote. But her presence, which is mandated by the state Constitution, means she counts toward the total needed to convict her husband. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pursued perks beyond impeachment allegations, ex-staffers say
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. A Republican-led investigative committee on Thursday, May 25, 2023, recommended impeaching Paxton, the state’s top lawyer. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is preparing to face his impeachment trial in the state Senate. The proceedings will provide the first formal airing of corruption allegations that could lead Republican lawmakers to oust one of their own as lead lawyer for America’s largest red state.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Investigators leading the impeachment of Paxton have released nearly 4,000 pages of documents that reveal in new detail how the embattled Republican allegedly used multiple cell phones, aliases on ride-sharing apps to conceal an affair and pressured top aides to help a donor who is now facing criminal charges.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Impeachment case alleges Texas AG Ken Paxton used multiple phones and an alias to conceal an affair
New documents released in the impeachment case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton allege that he used multiple cellphones and an alias on a ride-sharing app to help conceal an affair.
 
Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sits as he makes an appearance in Harris County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 in Houston. Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's years-delayed trial on securities fraud charges will have to wait until his separate impeachment trial is concluded, lawyers and the judge in the case said Thursday. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to wait until end of impeachment trial
Attorneys and a judge say embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s years-delayed trial on securities fraud charges will have to wait until his separate impeachment trial is concluded.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. On Monday, July 31, 2023, lawyers for impeached Republican Texas Attorney General Paxton sought to have most of the charges against him dismissed, arguing that they rely on alleged acts of corruption before he was reelected to a third term in 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to have most charges dismissed before September trial
Lawyers for impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have sought to have most of the charges against him dismissed.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state's second acting attorney general following Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor’s office announced Monday, July 10. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Gag order issued ahead of Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial after ‘inflammatory’ remarks
A top Texas Republican who will oversee Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial has issued a sweeping gag order over the case. Texas Lt. Gov.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state's second acting attorney general following Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor’s office announced Monday, July 10. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.
 
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A lawyer for embattled Paxton said in a Monday, July 3, 2023, statement that the Republican will not testify in his upcoming impeachment trial. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says
A lawyer for embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the Republican will not testify in his upcoming impeachment trial.
 
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2011 file photo, Dr. Love Paul, left, Pearl Paul, and their son Nate Paul, right, attend the 2011 Texas Inaugural Celebration at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. FBI agents on Thursday, June 8, 2023 arrested Nate Paul, a Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton.(Laura Skelding/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
Texas businessman at center of AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment pleads not guilty to federal charges
A Texas real estate developer at the center of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in federal court.
 
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, flanked by his staff, makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. An investigating committee says the Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband’s impeachment trial
Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton will not be allowed to cast a vote in the impeachment trial of her husband, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.
 
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the businessman at the center of the scandal that led to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment, is set to make an initial appearance in federal court Friday, June 9, 2023, following his arrest by the FBI. (Austin Police Department via AP)
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans
A Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton has been charged with eight counts of making false statements to mortgage lenders to obtain $172 million in loans.
 
Tony Buzbee, attorney for impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, answers questions during a news conference at the Republican Party of Texas headquarters in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas’ Ken Paxton hires prominent attorney for impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new lawyer for Ken Paxton on Wednesday raised skepticism that the embattled Texas attorney general’s impeachment trial could be done quickly and attacked the case that could lead to the Republican’s permanent removal from office as a sham.
 
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. An investigating committee says the Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Big-name Texas attorneys hired to present impeachment case against Ken Paxton
Two prominent Texas attorneys with a long list of famous clients will present the case for impeachment against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.
 
FILE - Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott is pictured, Feb. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, appointed Scott to temporarily serve as Texas' attorney general after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Ken Paxton, a Republican, over allegations of misconduct and crimes. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas governor appoints John Scott as interim attorney general after Paxton impeached
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named John Scott to temporarily serve as the state’s attorney general. The appointment Wednesday comes after the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct and crimes.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Paxton, the state’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives has moved toward an impeachment vote that could quickly throw him from office. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment fight isn’t finished yet
The Texas Legislature already made one historic move with the impeachment of Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another one is coming.
 
Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, wife of impeached state Attorney General Ken Paxton, sits in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 29, 2023. The historic impeachment of Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America's biggest red state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Juror and spouse: Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton could vote in trial on husband’s impeachment
The coming impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a twist. His wife Angela Paxton is a state senator who could be voting on whether to restore her suspended spouse to office or banish him permanently.
 
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, top left, bows for prayer in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 29, 2023. The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America's biggest red state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28
A historic impeachment trial in Texas to determine whether Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate.
 
The voting board is lit with a majority of green lights as the house votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Texas lawmakers have issued 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust as state Republicans surged toward a swift and sudden vote that could remove him from office. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Fight still ahead for Texas’ Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state.
 
The voting board is lit with a majority of green lights as the house votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Texas lawmakers have issued 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust as state Republicans surged toward a swift and sudden vote that could remove him from office. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
GOP-controlled Texas House impeaches Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering suspension
The Texas House of Representatives has voted to impeach scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.
 
Timeline of events leading to the impeachment of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A timeline of events that have led to three-term Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, 60, being impeached Saturday.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Paxton, the state’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives has moved toward an impeachment vote that could quickly throw him from office. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Why Texas’ GOP-controlled House impeached Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton
The battle pits the Trump-aligned Attorney General against House Republican leadership, who appear to have had enough of wrongdoing allegations dogging him
 
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, Chair of the House General Investigating Committee, left to right, Rep. Ann Johnson, D - Houston, and Rep. David Spiller, R - Jacksboro, get ready to leave after the meeting where it was recommended that the committee adopt the articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday May 25, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A look at the 20 articles of impeachment against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
The Texas House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to impeach GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton.
 
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives with his staff to makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. An investigating committee says the Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas AG Ken Paxton invites supporters to rally at state Capitol to protest vote to impeach
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called on his supporters to protest when the GOP-led state House of Representatives takes up impeachment proceedings against him on Saturday.
 
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, Chair of the House General Investigating Committee, left to right, Rep. Ann Johnson, D - Houston, and Rep. David Spiller, R - Jacksboro, get ready to leave after the meeting where it was recommended that the committee adopt the articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday May 25, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas lawmakers have issued 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust as state Republicans surged toward a swift and sudden vote that could remove him from office.
 
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing about Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday May 24, 2023. (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
A Republican-led investigation has accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of committing multiple crimes in office.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. Paxton called Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for the resignation of the state's GOP House speaker Dade Phelan, accusing him of being intoxicated on the job in a statement that shook the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Texas Capitol jolted by investigation of attorney general, accusation House speaker was drunk on job
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers revealed Tuesday a monthslong corruption investigation into Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, going public with the probe shortly after Paxton accused the GOP House speaker of being drunk on the job.
 
FILE - In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. A Texas hospital's care for transgender minors is being investigated by Paxton, who said Friday, May 5, 2023, he's seeking evidence of alleged “potentially illegal activity” but did not elaborate. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Texas investigates hospital over care for transgender minors
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas hospital’s care for transgender minors is being investigated by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said Friday he’s seeking evidence of alleged “potentially illegal activity” but did not elaborate.
 
Idaho joins Texas lawsuit over new federal clean-water rules
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has joined a Texas lawsuit against the Biden administration’s waterway protections, claiming the rules are too vague and violate state sovereignty rights.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, Oct. 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Justice Department officials in Washington have taken over the corruption investigation into Paxton, removing the case from the hands of the federal prosecutors in Texas who had long been leading the probe, according to state prosecutors. (AP Photo/Nick Wagner, File)
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
Justice Department officials in Washington have taken over the corruption investigation into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, removing the case from the hands of the federal prosecutors in Texas who’d long been leading the probe.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, stands with his wife Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, left, as he is sworn in for a third term in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Paxton made no admission of wrongdoing to accusations of bribery and abuse of office, which he has denied for years and called politically motivated. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation into the three-term Republican.
 
GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general on Tuesday sued the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
 