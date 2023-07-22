Latest on Maui fires
Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga kicks the ball away during the first half of an English Premier League Summer Series soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Real Madrid signs goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury
Real Madrid has signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to help make up for the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois.
 