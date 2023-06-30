Kevin Stitt

Supreme Court rulings
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks on Feb. 1, 2023, during an interview in Oklahoma City. McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, who was among several county officials caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people, won't face criminal charges or be removed from office, Drummond said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says
Oklahoma’s top prosecutor says a sheriff in the state caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people won’t face criminal charges.
 