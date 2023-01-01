Russia - Ukraine war
Lamar pitches a shutout, rolls past Lincoln (CA) for first win, 38-0
Robert Coleman threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Khalan Griffin and Damashja Harris combined to run for 198 yards and a touchdown apiece to help power Lamar to a 38-0 shutout win over unaffiliated Lincoln (CA).
 