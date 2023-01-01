Ken Paxton impeachment
South Alabama running back La'Damian Webb (3) runs for a touchdown against Oklahoma State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Webb rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as South Alabama stuns Oklahoma State 33-7
La’Damian Webb ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and South Alabama stunned Oklahoma State 33-7 for its second-ever win over a Power Five opponent.
 