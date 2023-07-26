Latin America
Authorities in Bolivia have declared a drought alert for Lake Titicaca after water levels of the world’s highest navigable lake receded to a critically low threshold.
The U.S. government says it will take referrals of Haitian, Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan citizens in Mexico for possible resettlement as refugees in the United States.
DNA tests have confirmed the identity of a man who was taken from his mother as a baby during Argentina’s last military dictatorship, increasing the number of this type of case to 133.
Five Honduran migrants are dead and another 18 are injured following the crash of the van they were riding in on Mexico’s southern Gulf coast.
Two taxi drivers have been arrested in the Mexican city of Cancun for assaulting a van carrying foreign tourists.
Mexico’s government statistics agency says it had to pay gangs to enter some towns to do census work last year.
Mexico’s navy has located the boat of a missing American sailor off its southern coast. But the Maryland man who had been sailing it solo was not found.
The International Monetary Fund says it reached an agreement with Argentina that would open the door for the cash-strapped South American country to receive $7.5 billion over the next few months.
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar
Bolivia is using the yuan to pay for imports and exports, becoming the latest country in South America to regularly use the Chinese currency in a small but growing challenge to the hegemony of the U.S. dollar.
A U.S.-based group has issued a list of 16 Mexican bishops and high-ranking clerics who allegedly covered up for priests accused of sexual abuse.
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Four months after a fire at an immigration detention center on the United States border, eight badly burned survivors are stuck in their rooms at a Mexico City hotel.
New rules passed by El Salvador’s congress will allow courts to try accused gang members in group trials, in an effort to expedite tens of thousands of criminal cases for those detained under the country’s crackdown on street gangs.
Twenty-two attorneys general want a federal court to reject a proposed $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of U.S. public drinking water systems with PFAS chemicals.
It was once Latin America’s largest landfill. Now, a decade after Rio de Janeiro closed it down and redoubled efforts to recover the surrounding expanse of highly polluted swamp, crabs, snails, fish and birds are once again populating the mangrove forest.
Mexican marines working customs duty say they found a shipping container loaded with 7,200 bottles of a clear liquid labeled as mezcal but actually contained liquid methamphetamine.
Heirloom corn in a rainbow of colors makes a comeback in Mexico, where white corn has long been king
Small farmers in Mexico struggling to preserve colorful native corn varieties are finding new hope in the market.
Bolivia is interested in obtaining Iranian drone technology to protect its borders and combat smuggling and drug trafficking, the Andean country’s Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo confirmed Tuesday, a day after Argentina demanded information on the opaque agreement sealed between Iran and Bolivia th
Two key Vatican investigators have begun an audit in Peru’s capital of a secretive Roman Catholic society with chapters across South America and in the U.S. following allegations that its founder sexually molested young recruits.
The last report submitted by a panel of outside experts has raised further questions about the Mexican military’s role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.
The most reliable count shows that homicides in Mexico declined for the first time in several years in 2022, but the number appears to have flatlined in the first half of 2023.
A man has been ordered to go on trial in Mexico on suspicion of intentionally setting a fire at a border bar that killed 11 people last week.
The festival of Guelaguetza – the biggest cultural event in southwestern Mexico – showcases the traditions of 16 Indigenous ethnic groups and the Afro-Mexican community.
Hundreds of Guatemalans are protesting the interference by courts and prosecutors in August’s second-round presidential election.
Serbian police have arrested two people suspected of smuggling Cubans toward Spain. Police say the two Serbian citizens are suspected of being part of an international criminal organization.
Authorities in Ecuador say the mayor of the country’s third largest city has been slain in a shooting that killed one other person and wounded four more, including two suspected attackers.
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Vermont in May that left one man dead and another injured.
Latin America has taken Barbie mania to an extreme, with everything from Barbie-themed food, Barbie planes and Barbie political ads.
Members of a U.N. agency that governs international waters are locked in a fierce debate amid disagreement over whether to allow deep sea mining and set a new deadline for proposed regulations still stuck in draft mode.
The Justice Department has told Texas that a floating barrier of wrecking ball-sized buoys the state put on the Rio Grande violates federal law and raises humanitarian concerns.
The suicide rate in Uruguay increased once again last year, reaching a new record and cementing the small country’s position as an outlier in the region.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed a decree tightening restrictions on civilian access to guns in Brazil, in a move aimed at reversing the pro-firearms policies of his right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
The United Nations says it has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels.