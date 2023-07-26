U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Latin America
An Aymara man walks on the dry cracked bed of Lake Titicaca, in Huarina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The lake's low water level is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting local communities that rely on the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their livelihood. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A drought alert for receding Lake Titicaca has Indigenous communities worried for their future
Authorities in Bolivia have declared a drought alert for Lake Titicaca after water levels of the world’s highest navigable lake receded to a critically low threshold.
 
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge criticizes prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman
 
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights
 
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover
 
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano's window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Compelling images from Latin America and the Caribbean
 
Mexico to set up center for third-country migrants and U.S. will take referrals for possible refuge
The U.S. government says it will take referrals of Haitian, Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan citizens in Mexico for possible resettlement as refugees in the United States.
 
Human rights group identifies 133rd baby snatched from mother during Argentina’s dictatorship
DNA tests have confirmed the identity of a man who was taken from his mother as a baby during Argentina’s last military dictatorship, increasing the number of this type of case to 133.
 
5 Honduran migrants die in Mexico van crash, 18 injured
Five Honduran migrants are dead and another 18 are injured following the crash of the van they were riding in on Mexico’s southern Gulf coast.
 
FILE - An Uber car drives through LaGuardia Airport in New York, March 15, 2017. Two taxi drivers have been arrested in the Mexican city of Cancun for assaulting a van carrying foreign tourists. The events in the Caribbean coast resort on Thursday, July 27, 2023 were the latest in a months-long string of assaults on vehicles that medallion-cab drivers suspect of being operated by Uber.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Two taxi drivers arrested in Mexican resort of Cancun for assaulting van carrying foreign tourists
Two taxi drivers have been arrested in the Mexican city of Cancun for assaulting a van carrying foreign tourists.
 
Mexican government statistics agency says it had to pay gangs to enter some towns to do census
Mexico’s government statistics agency says it had to pay gangs to enter some towns to do census work last year.
 
Mexico’s navy finds boat but not missing US sailor
Mexico’s navy has located the boat of a missing American sailor off its southern coast. But the Maryland man who had been sailing it solo was not found.
 
IMF agrees to release $7.5 billion to cash-strapped Argentina as its economy reels from drought
The International Monetary Fund says it reached an agreement with Argentina that would open the door for the cash-strapped South American country to receive $7.5 billion over the next few months.
 
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar
Bolivia is using the yuan to pay for imports and exports, becoming the latest country in South America to regularly use the Chinese currency in a small but growing challenge to the hegemony of the U.S. dollar.
 
A US group is accusing Mexican bishops of covering up for priests implicated in sex abuse
A U.S.-based group has issued a list of 16 Mexican bishops and high-ranking clerics who allegedly covered up for priests accused of sexual abuse.
 
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Four months after a fire at an immigration detention center on the United States border, eight badly burned survivors are stuck in their rooms at a Mexico City hotel.
 
FILE - In this photo provided by El Salvador's presidential press office, inmates identified by authorities as gang members are moved at the prison, Terrorism Confinement Center, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 15, 2023. New rules passed by El Salvador’s congress on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, will allow courts to try accused gang members in group trials, in an effort to expedite tens of thousands of criminal cases for those detained under the country’s crackdown on street gangs. (El Salvador presidential press office via AP, File)
El Salvador plans mass trials for those imprisoned in gang crackdown
New rules passed by El Salvador’s congress will allow courts to try accused gang members in group trials, in an effort to expedite tens of thousands of criminal cases for those detained under the country’s crackdown on street gangs.
 
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Twenty-two attorneys general urged a federal court on Wednesday, July 26, to reject a proposed $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially dangerous chemicals, saying it lets manufacturer 3M Co. off too easily. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over water systems contamination with ‘forever chemicals’
Twenty-two attorneys general want a federal court to reject a proposed $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of U.S. public drinking water systems with PFAS chemicals.
 
Workers transplant seedlings in a recovered mangrove forest, once part of a garbage dump, in Duque de Caxias, Brazil, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. An environmental project between Rio’s Municipal Cleaning Company and a private company have recovered the area, once part of the Gramacho neighborhood landfill that was considered one of the largest in Latin America. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Mangrove forest thrives around what was once Latin America’s largest landfill
It was once Latin America’s largest landfill. Now, a decade after Rio de Janeiro closed it down and redoubled efforts to recover the surrounding expanse of highly polluted swamp, crabs, snails, fish and birds are once again populating the mangrove forest.
 
In this photo released by the Mexican Navy, sailors inspect a shipment of bottles labeled mezcal in Manzanillo, Mexico, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Mexican marines working customs duty said Wednesday, July 26, 2023 they found a shipping container loaded with bottles of a clear liquid labeled mezcal but that actually contained liquid methamphetamine. (Mexican Navy via AP)
Mexican marines seize 7,200 bottles of liquid meth in mezcal bottles bound for Australia
Mexican marines working customs duty say they found a shipping container loaded with 7,200 bottles of a clear liquid labeled as mezcal but actually contained liquid methamphetamine.
 
A farmer holds white organic corn kernels during a seed trading in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Mexicans farmers are finding a niche but increasing market among consumers seeking organic produce from small-scale growers and chefs worldwide. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Heirloom corn in a rainbow of colors makes a comeback in Mexico, where white corn has long been king
Small farmers in Mexico struggling to preserve colorful native corn varieties are finding new hope in the market.
 
Bolivian Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo Aguilar gives a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia says it is interested in obtaining Iranian drone technology to protect its borders
Bolivia is interested in obtaining Iranian drone technology to protect its borders and combat smuggling and drug trafficking, the Andean country’s Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo confirmed Tuesday, a day after Argentina demanded information on the opaque agreement sealed between Iran and Bolivia th
 
Vatican investigators, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, from Malta, left, and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, from Spain, walk outside of the Nunciatura Apostolica during a break from meeting with people who allege abuse by the Catholic lay group Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (SCV) in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The investigators began an audit of the SCV with interrogations of its representatives, alleged victims and journalists who have investigated charges against the brotherhood of alleged sexual abuse and financial corruption. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Vatican abuse investigators begin their audit of secretive Peru-based Catholic society
Two key Vatican investigators have begun an audit in Peru’s capital of a secretive Roman Catholic society with chapters across South America and in the U.S. following allegations that its founder sexually molested young recruits.
 
Photographs of missing students are displayed during a press conference by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) in Mexico City, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The GIEI presented its sixth and last report on the case of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa who disappeared on Sept. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Outside experts’ last report raises questions about military’s role in disappearance of 43 students
The last report submitted by a panel of outside experts has raised further questions about the Mexican military’s role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.
 
FILE - Candles and flowers surround an image of Debanhi Escobar, an 18-year-old who was found dead in a motel's water tank days after getting out of a taxi on a dark highway near the northern city of Monterrey, during a protest against Escobar's disappearance and other women who have gone missing at the Attorney General's office in Mexico City, April 22, 2022. The most reliable count shows that homicides in Mexico declined significantly for the first time in several years in 2022, Mexico’s National Statistics Institute said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
Mexico’s homicide rate dropped in 2022, but appears to flatline in 2023, official figures show
The most reliable count shows that homicides in Mexico declined for the first time in several years in 2022, but the number appears to have flatlined in the first half of 2023.
 
Mexican man to be tried on suspicion of setting fire in border bar that killed 11
A man has been ordered to go on trial in Mexico on suspicion of intentionally setting a fire at a border bar that killed 11 people last week.
 
Leticia Santiago poses for a portrait in Oaxaca, Mexico, Sunday, July 16, 2023. The 35-year-old was elected as Centéotl goddess in late June, which means she’ll represent the Aztec deity of maize for a year and lead all festivities during the Guelaguetza festival. (AP Photo/Maria Alferez)
Mexico’s native ethnic groups promote their heritage during Oaxaca’s biggest cultural festival
The festival of Guelaguetza – the biggest cultural event in southwestern Mexico – showcases the traditions of 16 Indigenous ethnic groups and the Afro-Mexican community.
 
Protestors gather outside the Attorney General's Office in Guatemala City, Monday, July 24, 2023. Demonstrators are demanding respect for democracy after prosecutorial and judicial actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and against one of the two parties set to participate in the presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalans protest interference by court, prosecutors in August’s second-round election
Hundreds of Guatemalans are protesting the interference by courts and prosecutors in August’s second-round presidential election.
 
This photo provided by the Serbian Ministry of Interior on Monday July 24, 2023, shows seized money, weapons and documents in a raid. Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)
2 arrested in Serbia suspected of smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of an international crime group
Serbian police have arrested two people suspected of smuggling Cubans toward Spain. Police say the two Serbian citizens are suspected of being part of an international criminal organization.
 
Soldiers leave the after taking control of the Litoral Penitentiary where a riot broke out that so far has left 5 prisoners dead, according to a statement from authorities, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz)
Mayor of Ecuador port city slain in shooting that kills 1 other, wounds 4
Authorities in Ecuador say the mayor of the country’s third largest city has been slain in a shooting that killed one other person and wounded four more, including two suspected attackers.
 
Man wanted in double shooting in Vermont arrested as he gets off plane in NYC
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Vermont in May that left one man dead and another injured.
 
An anti-government protester, dressed as Barbie holding a fake gun, takes part in a demonstration demanding that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte call for immediate presidential elections as well as justice for those who were killed during protests earlier this year after the ouster of her predecessor, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Barbie mania sweeps Latin America, but sometimes takes on a macabre tone
Latin America has taken Barbie mania to an extreme, with everything from Barbie-themed food, Barbie planes and Barbie political ads.
 
FILE - Coral on Moore Reef is visible in Gunggandji Sea Country off coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on Nov. 13, 2022. The United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor is preparing to resume negotiations in July 2023, that could open the international seabed for mining, including for materials vital for the green energy transition. Conservationists worry that ecosystems will be damaged by mining, especially without any environmental protocols. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)
UN agency that governs international waters mired in grueling debate over deep sea mining
Members of a U.N. agency that governs international waters are locked in a fierce debate amid disagreement over whether to allow deep sea mining and set a new deadline for proposed regulations still stuck in draft mode.
 
Workers take a break from deploying large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Justice Department says it’ll sue Texas over floating barrier on Rio Grande
The Justice Department has told Texas that a floating barrier of wrecking ball-sized buoys the state put on the Rio Grande violates federal law and raises humanitarian concerns.
 
Uruguay suicide rate reaches new record in 2022, cementing position as outlier in region
The suicide rate in Uruguay increased once again last year, reaching a new record and cementing the small country’s position as an outlier in the region.
 
FILE - Shooting club owner Charles Blagitz shows machine guns at his shooting club in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 25, 2022. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decree July 21, 2023 tightening restrictions on civilian access to guns in Brazil. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
Brazil’s Lula places new restrictions on gun ownership, reversing predecessor’s pro-gun policy
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed a decree tightening restrictions on civilian access to guns in Brazil, in a move aimed at reversing the pro-firearms policies of his right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
 
FILE - Afghan women wait to receive cash at a money distribution point organized by the World Food Program, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2021. The United Nations has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels, a top official said Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
UN says it’s forced to cut food aid to millions globally because of a funding crisis
The United Nations says it has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels.
 