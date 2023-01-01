UAW strike
FILE -Sen. Lauch Faircloth, R-N.C., asks a question during a hearing of the Senate Whitewater Committee in Washington on July 25, 1995. Former U.S. Sen. Lauch Faircloth of North Carolina, a onetime conservative Democrat who switched late in his career to the Republicans and then got elected to Congress, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. He was 95. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)
Former North Carolina Sen. Lauch Faircloth dies at 95
Former U.S. Sen. Lauch Faircloth of North Carolina has died. He was 95. The onetime conservative Democrat switched late in his career to the Republicans and then got elected to Congress.
 