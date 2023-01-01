Israel-Palestinian conflict
Colorado funeral home
Afghanistan earthquake
AP Top 25
Powerball up to $1.55B

Le Havre AC

Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, and Marseille's Ismaila Sarr celebrate their side's thrid goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Le Havre at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Marseille coach Gattuso gets first win as striker Aubameyang scores against Le Havre
Gennaro Gattuso secured his first win as Marseille coach and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got his first league goal for the club in a 3-0 home win against Le Havre.
 