Latest on Maui fires
Russia downs 20 drones
Hunter Biden investigation
Boat co-captain speaks out
What to stream this weekend
Leicy Santos
England's Alessia Russo, center, celebrates after scoring her side's 2nd goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
England beats Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women’s World Cup semifinals
Alessia Russo fired England into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup in a 2-1 win against Colombia.
 