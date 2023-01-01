Updates: Morocco earthquake
Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson, right, goes down as he battles for the ball with Sporting Kansas City defender Tim Leibold, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
No Messi, no problem: Campana scores twice as Inter Miami beats Sporting KC
With Lionel Messi out of the lineup to play in a pair of World Cup qualifiers for reigning champion Argentina, Inter Miami got two goals from Leonardo Campana to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2.
 