LGBTQ+
A controversial bill — that at one point had been presumed dead — banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths in Louisiana was passed by the Senate on Monday and is likely to reach the governor’s desk.
Public school teachers in North Dakota would be allowed to ignore the pronouns their transgender students use, under a bill that state Senate lawmakers passed Thursday with a veto-proof majority.
Democratic governors in Washington state and Minnesota have enacted legal protections for people who travel to those states seeking reproductive and gender-affirming procedures and treatment.
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new law banning transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As a third grader in Utah, mandolin-playing math whiz Elle Palmer said aloud what she had only before sensed, telling a friend she planned to transfer schools the following year and hoped her new classmates would see her as a girl.
An emergency rule introduced this week by Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey will impose numerous restrictions on both adults and children before they can receive puberty-blocking drugs, hormones or gender-affirming surgeries.
A federal appeals court says an Indiana school district did not violate a former music teacher’s rights by pushing him to resign after the man refused to use transgender students’ names and gender pronouns.
A Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is sparking outrage not just from conservative leaders but from trans rights activists.
Republican legislators in Kansas have approved a proposal to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Indiana and Idaho are banning transgender children from accessing gender-affirming care after Republican governors in those states signed bans into law on Wednesday.
Kansas is banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, from kindergarten through college.
The North Dakota Senate has passed a series of bills that would restrict transgender people’s rights in sports, health care, schools, workplaces and daily life.
A Kansas proposal with some of the nation’s broadest bathroom restrictions and a ban on transgender people changing their driver’s licenses has cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Thousands of people rallied across the country as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility in support of the rights of transgender people and their resilience amid what many denounced as an increasingly hostile environment.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could expand what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law that limits discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools under a bill the House approved Friday along party lines.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to expanding procedures relating to gender-affirming care that are covered by the state’s Medicaid program.
Florida’s move to expand its prohibition on teaching sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom comes as several states are pursuing similar bans.
A leading transgender health association has lowered its recommended minimum age for gender transition treatment in teens, including starting sex hormones at age 14 and some surgeries at 15.