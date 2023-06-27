These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
LGBTQ+
Sen. Fred Mills asks a question to members of The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services during a hearing at the Louisiana State Capitol on Aug. 8, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. Mills, who voted to kill a bill Wednesday, May 24, 2023, that would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths, is receiving national backlash from conservatives. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)
Louisiana Senate passes bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youths
A controversial bill — that at one point had been presumed dead — banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths in Louisiana was passed by the Senate on Monday and is likely to reach the governor’s desk.
 
Eli cuddles his dog on the couch at his home in Casselberry, Fla., May 29, 2023. Eli and his fiancé Lucas, both transgender men, plan to move to Minnesota with their dog and two cats later this year. The Associated Press is not using Eli’s and Lucas’ last names because they fear reprisal. Minnesota is among the states this year that have codified protections for transgender people in response to sweeping anti-LGBTQ legislation in mostly Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Laura Bargfeld)
Transgender adults in Florida are blindsided that a new law also limits their access to health care
 
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee's decision to exclude medical coverage for gender-affirming care for its public employees is unconstitutional and discriminatory, according to a federal lawsuit Tuesday, May 23, 2023, brought by two people who were denied such services while working for the state. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee’s transgender care exclusions are discriminatory, a federal lawsuit alleges
 
FILE - Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse, in Concord, N.H., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. A nonprofit that launched last year to oppose diversity initiatives in medicine, has evolved into a significant leader in statehouses to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths, producing model legislation that an Associated Press analysis found has been used in at least three states. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer, File)
Many transgender health bills came from a handful of far-right interest groups, AP finds
 
FILE - Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the House floor stands in protest as demonstrators are arrested in the House gallery, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the state Capitol in Helena, Mont. Montana's Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Friday, April 28, to ban gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people — the battle over which ended with the removal of a transgender lawmaker from the House floor. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
 
FILE - Watford City Elementary School students use computers in a portable building in Watford City, N.D., Dec. 17, 2014. Public school teachers in North Dakota would be allowed to ignore the pronouns their transgender students use, and employees of government entities would be allowed to ignore the pronouns their transgender colleagues use, under a bill that state Senate lawmakers passed with a veto-proof majority on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
North Dakota sends transgender pronoun bill to governor
Public school teachers in North Dakota would be allowed to ignore the pronouns their transgender students use, under a bill that state Senate lawmakers passed Thursday with a veto-proof majority.
 
Washington, Minnesota become trans refuges, shield abortions
Democratic governors in Washington state and Minnesota have enacted legal protections for people who travel to those states seeking reproductive and gender-affirming procedures and treatment.
 
US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new law banning transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care.
 
CORRECTS IDENTIFICATION TO ELLE PALMER FROM ASHER WILCOX-BROEKEMEIER - Elle Palmer, 13, speaks during an interview, Monday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. The new laws have parents scrambling to secure the care their kids need. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As a third grader in Utah, mandolin-playing math whiz Elle Palmer said aloud what she had only before sensed, telling a friend she planned to transfer schools the following year and hoped her new classmates would see her as a girl.
 
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. Minors in Missouri soon will be required to undergo 18 months of therapy before receiving gender-affirming health care under an emergency rule released Thursday, April 13, 2023, by the state's Republican attorney general. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Transgender adults brace for treatment cutoffs in Missouri
An emergency rule introduced this week by Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey will impose numerous restrictions on both adults and children before they can receive puberty-blocking drugs, hormones or gender-affirming surgeries.
 
Court backs teacher firing over transgender students’ names
A federal appeals court says an Indiana school district did not violate a former music teacher’s rights by pushing him to resign after the man refused to use transgender students’ names and gender pronouns.
 
FILE - Yale's Iszac Henig, a trans man and competitive swimmer, looks up the scoreboard after swimming in a qualifying heat of the 100-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Feb. 19, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. Schools and colleges across the U.S. would be forbidden from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes under a proposal released Thursday, April 6, 2023, by the Biden administration, but teams could create some limits in certain cases — for example, to ensure fairness. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Biden sports plan angers transgender advocates, opponents
A Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is sparking outrage not just from conservative leaders but from trans rights activists.
 
Kansas state Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City, makes a point during a debate in the Senate, early Friday morning, April 7, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Haley and the Senate's other Democrats all voted against a bill that would require abortion providers to tell patients that a medication abortion can be reversed once it's started, something experts dispute. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors
Republican legislators in Kansas have approved a proposal to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
 
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Republican Governors in Indiana and Idaho have signed into law bills banning gender-affirming care for minors early April 2023, making those states the latest to prohibit transgender health care this year. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Indiana, Idaho governors sign bans on gender-affirming care
Indiana and Idaho are banning transgender children from accessing gender-affirming care after Republican governors in those states signed bans into law on Wednesday.
 
Cat Poland, of Buhler, Kansas, poses with her 13-year-old trans son, Alex, after a day of lobbying by LGBTQ youth and their advocates at the Statehouse, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Alex runs cross country and hopes to play baseball next year, and he and his mother are frustrated with multiple bills seeking to roll back LGBTQ rights in the Kansas Legislature, including one to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas bans transgender athletes from women’s, girls’ sports
Kansas is banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, from kindergarten through college.
 
FILE - Watford City Elementary School students use computers in a portable building in Watford City, N.D., Dec. 17, 2014. The North Dakota Senate passed a series of bills Monday, April 3, 2023, that would restrict transgender people's rights in schools, sports, health care, workplaces and daily life. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
North Dakota advances suite of restrictions on trans rights
The North Dakota Senate has passed a series of bills that would restrict transgender people’s rights in sports, health care, schools, workplaces and daily life.
 
Ian Benalcazar, far right, a 13-year-old transgender boy from Lawrence, Kan., speaks outside the Kansas Statehouse during a rally on Transgender Day of Visibility, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Ian is among more than 100 people, including many transgender youth, who came to the Statehouse to protest bills before Kansas lawmakers that would roll back transgender rights. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas passes trans bathroom bill; Arkansas OKs own version
A Kansas proposal with some of the nation’s broadest bathroom restrictions and a ban on transgender people changing their driver’s licenses has cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature.
 
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
Thousands of people rallied across the country as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility in support of the rights of transgender people and their resilience amid what many denounced as an increasingly hostile environment.
 
An estimated 200 people marched from Westcott Fountain to the Florida Capitol, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla., to express their opposition to HB 1069, an expansion on the "Don't Say Gay" bill from last session. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
Florida House votes to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could expand what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law that limits discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools under a bill the House approved Friday along party lines.
 
Maryland Del. Bonnie Cullison, a Montgomery County Democrat, speaks during debate on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., in support of a measure to expand procedures for gender-affirming care that are covered by the state's Medicaid program. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Maryland votes to expand Medicaid gender-affirming care
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to expanding procedures relating to gender-affirming care that are covered by the state’s Medicaid program.
 
FILE - Florida House Representative Michele Rayner, left, hugs her spouse, Bianca Goolsby, during a march at City Hall in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, March 12, 2022, to protest the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill. Florida's move to expand its prohibition on teaching sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom comes as Republican lawmakers in other states are pursuing their own versions of what critics have dubbed the “Don't Say Gay” law. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
Other states are copying Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” efforts
Florida’s move to expand its prohibition on teaching sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom comes as several states are pursuing similar bans.
 
This photo provided by Laura Short shows Eli Bundy on April 15, 2022 at Deception Pass in Washington. In South Carolina, where a proposed law would ban transgender treatments for kids under age 18, Eli Bundy hopes to get breast removal surgery next year before college. Bundy, 18, who identifies as nonbinary, supports updated guidance from an international transgender health group that recommends lower ages for some treatments. (Laura Short via AP)
Trans kids’ treatment can start younger, new guidelines say
A leading transgender health association has lowered its recommended minimum age for gender transition treatment in teens, including starting sex hormones at age 14 and some surgeries at 15.
 