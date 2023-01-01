Israel-Hamas war
Louise Meriwether

Author and activist Louise Meriwether, who wrote the novel ‘Daddy Was a Number Runner,’ dies at 100
Louise Meriwether, the author and activist whose debut novel “Daddy Was a Number Runner” is widely regarded as a groundbreaking and vital portrait of race, gender and class, has died.
 