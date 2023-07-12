DOJ seeks 33 years for ex-Proud Boys leader
Lucas Coley
FILE - Houston's head football coach Dana Holgorsen speaks at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Houston opens their season at home against UTSA on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Houston prepares for its first season in the Big 12 with Smith and Coley vying for QB job
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has a quarterback battle on his hands as the Cougars enter their first season in the Big 12 Conference.
 