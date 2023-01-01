Ken Paxton impeachment
Texas Tech's running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes against Tartleton State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)
Texas Tech gets 1st win with 41-3 romp over FCS-member Tarleton after early pick-6
Malik Dunlap returned the first of his two interceptions for a touchdown, Tahj Brooks set a career high with 158 yards rushing and Texas Tech got its first win of the season, 41-3 win over lower-division Tarleton State.
 