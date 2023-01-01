Earthquake strikes Morocco
Zach Bryan arrested
See new comet
One Chip Challenge
Pelosi running for reelection
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
FILE — Controversial South African politician and traditional minister of South Africa's large Zulu ethnic group, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in traditional dress March 26, 2009. Buthelezi has died at the age of 95, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.. (AP Photo/File)
Controversial South African political figure and Zulu minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the death of controversial South African politician and traditional minister of the Zulu ethnic group Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the age of 95.
 