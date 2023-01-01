Israel-Hamas war
Marc Ravalomanana

FILE - Presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana cast his vote during a runoff presidential election in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Madagascar’s highest court has on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 ruled that next month’s presidential election be postponed for a week to allow authorities to prepare after two candidates were injured during protests when security forces fired tear gas grenades. Opposition candidates Andry Raobelina and former president Marc Ravalomanana both say they sustained minor injuries during protests this month. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, file)
Madagascar postpones presidential election for a week after candidates are hurt in protests
Madagascar’s highest court has ruled that next month’s presidential election be postponed for a week to allow authorities to prepare after two candidates were injured during protests when security forces fired tear gas grenades.
 