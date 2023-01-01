Spain soccer coach fired
This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "Sure, I'll Join Your Cult" by Maria Bamford. (Gallery Books via AP)
Book Review: Comedian Maria Bamford details her mental health issues with compassion and humor
Comedian Maria Bamford details her decades-long journey to address her various mental health issues with compassion and humor in her new memoir, “Sure I’ll Join Your Cult.”
 