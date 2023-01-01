Michael Gambon
Former Ukrainian international soccer player Andriy Shevchenko plays his tee shot on the 1st hole during an all stars golf match between Team Colin Montgomerie and Team Cory Pavin at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The Ryder Cup starts Sept. 29, at the Marco Simone Golf Club. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy taps celebrities for roles as special adviser and charity ambassador
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Ukrainian soccer great Andriy Shevchenko as a special adviser and British actor Mark Strong as an ambassador to the charity the Ukrainian president set up to raise money for Ukraine.
 