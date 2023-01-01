Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized
Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
Russia-Ukraine war
Henry Ruggs sentenced
Live updates: Maui wildfires
Marlon Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' Weston Wilson reacts after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Phillies rookie Wilson homers in 1st MLB plate appearance after nearly 2,900 at-bats in minors
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson homered in his first major league plate appearance, a long-awaited milestone for the 28-year-old rookie who was drafted in 2016.
 