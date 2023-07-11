FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
Mary Dixon