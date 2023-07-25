Latest on Maui wildfires
Matt Hennessy
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy reports for the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Falcons guard Matt Hennessy out for season with apparent knee injury
Guard Matt Hennessy is out for the season after the Atlanta Falcons placed him on injured reserve with an apparent knee issue.
 