FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew Collins, center, and Timothy Rankine appearing via video during their arraignments in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma, Wash., on May 28, 2021. Jury selection begins, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in their trial in the death of a 33-year-old Black man who was tackled, tased, punched and held face down on a sidewalk in March 2020, just two months before George Floyd faced a similar fate. The officers pleaded not guilty. (Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
Trial of 3 Washington officers charged with murder, manslaughter in death of Black man set to begin
The trial is beginning for three Tacoma, Washington, police officers charged in the death of a 33-year-old Black man who was tackled, punched, shocked with a Taser and held face-down on a sidewalk in March 2020.
 