Abilene Christian dismantles Northern Colorado 31-11, beat Bears for first time
Maverick McIvor threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and Xavier Wishert ran for two touchdowns and Abilene Christian was never threatened in a 31-11 win over Northern Colorado in the debut for Wildcats coach Ed Lamb.
 