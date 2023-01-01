GOP debate
FILE - Author Maxine Hong Kingston appears in the backyard of her Oakland, Calif. home on April 10, 2001. Kingston, the Chinese-American author best known for "The Woman Warrior," was honored with a lifetime achievement priz by the Before Columbus Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by Ishmael Reed that celebrates multicultural literature. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, file)
Maxine Hong Kingston, bell hooks among those honored by Ishmael Reed’s Before Columbus Foundation
Maxine Hong Kingston, Darryl Pinckney and the late bell hooks were among the authors honored this year by the Before Columbus Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by Ishmael Reed that celebrates multicultural literature.
 