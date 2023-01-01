Updates: Morocco earthquake
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Brock Bowers (19) after scoring aa touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Ball State Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
No. 1 Georgia romps 45-3 over Ball State behind Mews’ punt return TD, 3 interceptions
No. 1 Georgia intercepted three passes and walk-on Mekhi Mews sparked the offense with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown, leading the Bulldogs to a 45-3 victory over Ball State.
 