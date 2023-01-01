Missing F-35 fighter jet
Champions League
UAW strike
Iran-US prisoner exchange
Russell Brand
Micah Mazzccua
Florida head coach Billy Napier paces the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SEC suspends Florida’s George, Mazzccua and Zanders along with Tennessee’s Norman-Lott for fight
The Southeastern Conference has suspended three Florida football players and one Tennessee football player for their roles in a fight that started on what was supposed to be the last play of their game Saturday night.
 