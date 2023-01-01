Latest on Maui wildfires
This image released by Variance Films shows Hannah Gross, from left, Sophia Lillis and Michael Cera in a scene from "The Adults." (Variance Films via AP)
Michael Cera grapples with isolation and sibling strife in ‘The Adults’
When director Dustin Guy Defa set out to make a movie about isolation, grief and familial strife, he wasn’t quite cognizant of the unmistakable ways in which the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were informing his script.
 