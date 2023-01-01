Michael Gambon
Powerball jackpot
CVS walkout
Republican debate
Government shutdown
Michael Gambon
FILE - British actor Michael Gambon arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2," the last film in the series, on July 7, 2011. Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of eight “Harry Potter” films, died. He was 82. A statement by his family, issued by his publicist on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.” (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at age 82
Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of eight “Harry Potter” films, has died. He was 82.
 