Middle East
Millions of Shiite Muslims in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and around the world are commemorating Ashoura.
Spain’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that former British rap artist and alleged jihadist Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary has died in custody while awaiting a trial verdict.
Syrian state media, citing the interior ministry, say six people have been killed and dozens wounded when a motorcycle planted with explosives detonated in a Damascus suburb near a Shiite Muslim shrine one day before the solemn holy day of Ashoura.
Qatar Airways says it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small Arabian Peninsula country’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Kuwait says it executed five prisoners including an inmate convicted over the bombing of a Shiite mosque in 2015 that killed 27 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.
A Saudi F-15SA fighter jet has crashed during a training exercise, killing the crew on board. A statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the crash happened Wednesday near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, some 815 kilometers southwest of the capital, Riyadh.
Greek authorities have arrested two people for allegedly smuggling 35 migrants across the Aegean Sea, using an unusual itinerary that brought them to a wildfire-afflicted island close to the mainland.
Dozens of people have protested in front of the Central Bank of Iraq in Baghdad and bank owners called for official action to stem a sharp increase in the dollar exchange rate.
A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli troops during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, the latest bloodshed in one of the most violent stretches of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years.
The pan-Arab news network Al Jazeera has condemned a recent decision by Egyptian authorities to brand some of its journalists as terrorists.
Saudi Arabia aims to become the “ultimate global hub” of the $180 billion-a-year video game industry.
Thousands of Israeli doctors have walked out of work while labor leaders are threatening a general strike and senior justices have rushed home from a trip abroad.
UN says operation to siphon oil out of rusting tanker moored off Yemen begins to ‘avoid catastrophe’
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a salvage team has begun siphoning oil out of a decaying oil tanker moored off the coast of Yemen.
A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” has been stuck in Dubai for weeks after an altercation at a car rental agency.
The Israeli military says it has killed three Palestinian gunmen in the northern occupied West Bank.
The Argentine government and members of the Bolivian opposition are demanding answers after an opaque defense agreement sealed between Iran and Bolivia has raised questions in South America’s Southern Cone amid concern that it could be a way for Tehran to boost its influence in the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s current medical crisis reveals that he has suffered from an irregular heartbeat for years.
One of Libya’s rival prime ministers returns to Tripoli on 1st commercial flight from Italy in years
One of Libya’s rival prime ministers has returned to the capital of Tripoli from Italy on a charter flight with a commercial airline, the first direct flight between the two countries in a decade.
Morocco’s debut game at the Women’s World Cup ended in a 6-0 loss to two-time champion Germany in what head coach Reynald Pedros described as a “David versus Goliath” contest.
Iranian authorities have shut down one of the offices of the country’s biggest e-commerce company and launched judicial procedures over the publication of photos showing female employees not wearing the Islamic headscarf.
Iran has begun an annual air force drill in the central part of the country, state media reported. It comes as the U.S. sends more fighter planes to the region to deter the Islamic Republic from seizing commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf region.
A high-profile Egyptian activist who was recently released from prison has landed in Italy, where the government championed his case.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has called for new, more equal relationships between Europe and migrants’ countries of origin and transit.
Iran’s state media say militants shot and killed four highway policemen Sunday in the country’s southeast.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker. In a short video statement released at 2 a.m.
Yemeni police say they’ve arrested 2 suspects in the killing of a senior World Food Program official
Yemeni police say they have arrested two suspects in the killing of a senior World Food Program official the previous day.
Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian in disputed circumstances in the northern West Bank — the latest in an ongoing surge of violence that shows no sign of slowing down.
A humanitarian worker for the World Food Program has been fatally shot in an attack in Yemen. In a statement, the program said that the employee, a Jordanian, was shot on Friday by gunmen not long after he arrived in the country to assume the role as head of its office in the city of Taiz.
President Joe Biden has chosen Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank.
A protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is growing as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to forge ahead on a controversial overhaul of Israel’s judiciary.