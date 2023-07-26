U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Iranian and Iraqi Shiite Muslims beat their heads and chests during the Ashoura mourning ritual, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Tehran, Iran. Millions of Shiite Muslims around the world on Friday commemorated Ashoura, a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, that gave birth to their faith. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura
Millions of Shiite Muslims in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and around the world are commemorating Ashoura.
 
David Miliband, the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. An impasse at the United Nations Security Council delaying opposition-held northwestern Syria is putting the lives of millions in "danger", the president of the International Rescue Committee said. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Aid group official warns that impasse at the UN on border crossing puts 4.1 million Syrians at risk
 
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel
 
FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship
 
Iraqis burns the picture of Sweden's prime Ulf Kristersson, during a protest in Tahrir Square, Thursday، July 20, 2023 in Baghdad, Iraq. The protest was in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden. (AP Photo/Adil AL-Khazali)
Sweden’s prime minister is concerned about a new wave of applications to burn religious books
 
Former British rapper Abdel Bary, accused of heading a terror cell, is found dead in Spanish prison
Spain’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that former British rap artist and alleged jihadist Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary has died in custody while awaiting a trial verdict.
 
6 killed in Damascus suburb bombing near Shiite Muslim shrine ahead of the holy day of Ashoura
Syrian state media, citing the interior ministry, say six people have been killed and dozens wounded when a motorcycle planted with explosives detonated in a Damascus suburb near a Shiite Muslim shrine one day before the solemn holy day of Ashoura.
 
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
Qatar Airways says it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small Arabian Peninsula country’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
 
FILE - Thousands of Sunnis and Shiites from across the country take part in a mass funeral procession for 27 people killed in a suicide bombing, at the Grand Mosque in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on June 27, 2015. Kuwait said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it executed five prisoners, including an inmate convicted over the Islamic State group-claimed mosque bombing in 2015. (AP Photo, File)
Kuwait executes 5 prisoners, including a man convicted in 2015 Islamic State-claimed mosque bombing
Kuwait says it executed five prisoners including an inmate convicted over the bombing of a Shiite mosque in 2015 that killed 27 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.
 
This is a locator map for Saudi Arabia with its capital, Riyadh. (AP Photo)
Saudi Arabian F-15SA fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing crew aboard
A Saudi F-15SA fighter jet has crashed during a training exercise, killing the crew on board. A statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the crash happened Wednesday near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, some 815 kilometers southwest of the capital, Riyadh.
 
2 men arrested in Greece for allegedly smuggling migrants across Aegean Sea to wildfire-hit island
Greek authorities have arrested two people for allegedly smuggling 35 migrants across the Aegean Sea, using an unusual itinerary that brought them to a wildfire-afflicted island close to the mainland.
 
Demonstrators protest in front of the Iraqi central bank as currency plummets against the U.S. dollar, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July. 26, 2023. Over the past two days, the market rate of the dollar jumped from 1,470 dinar per dollar to 1,570 dinar per dollar. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Bank owners and citizens protest deterioration of the Iraqi dinar following US ban on Iraqi banks
Dozens of people have protested in front of the Central Bank of Iraq in Baghdad and bank owners called for official action to stem a sharp increase in the dollar exchange rate.
 
Palestinians mourn around the body of Mohammed Nada, 23, at the hospital's morgue ahead of his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Israeli troops entered the Al-Ein refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday and arrested a man suspected of shooting at an Israeli bus earlier this week. During the incident, Nada was shot in the chest and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinian man killed by Israeli troops during arrest raid in West Bank
A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli troops during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, the latest bloodshed in one of the most violent stretches of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years.
 
FILE - A Qatari employee of Al-Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel walks past the logo of Al-Jazeera in Doha, Qatar. The pan-Arab news network Al Jazeera has condemned a recent decision by Egyptian authorities to brand some of its journalists as terrorists. The media outlet, which is owned by the Gulf state of Qatar, said that “a number” of its Egyptian journalists and presenters had been added to a list of alleged terrorists published in an official newspaper earlier this month following a ruling by the Cairo Criminal Court. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
Al Jazeera condemns Egypt’s decision to add some of its journalists to a terrorism blacklist
The pan-Arab news network Al Jazeera has condemned a recent decision by Egyptian authorities to brand some of its journalists as terrorists.
 
Gaming fans dressed in cosplay outfits attend the Dubai Esports and Games Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Saudi Arabia, the new home of some of soccer’s biggest stars and a co-owner of professional golf, is proving to be no less ambitious when it comes to another global pastime, the $180 billion-a-year video game industry. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Saudi Arabia is spending billions to become a global gaming hub. Some fans don’t want to play
Saudi Arabia aims to become the “ultimate global hub” of the $180 billion-a-year video game industry.
 
Lawmakers surround Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israeli doctors walk off the job, and more strikes may loom after a law weakening courts passed
Thousands of Israeli doctors have walked out of work while labor leaders are threatening a general strike and senior justices have rushed home from a trip abroad.
 
FILE - The 'Safer' tanker is seen on Monday, June 12, 2023, off the coast of Yemen. A senior United Nations official says a salvage team is set to begin siphoning oil out of the decaying tanker moored off the coast of Yemen. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman, File)
UN says operation to siphon oil out of rusting tanker moored off Yemen begins to ‘avoid catastrophe’
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a salvage team has begun siphoning oil out of a decaying oil tanker moored off the coast of Yemen.
 
This is a locator map for United Arab Emirates with its capital, Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo)
Legal dispute facing Texan ‘Sassy Trucker’ in Dubai shows the limits of speech in UAE
A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” has been stuck in Dubai for weeks after an altercation at a car rental agency.
 
Israeli soldiers stand by a car used by three alleged Palestinian gunmen after they were killed in Nablus, West Bank, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Israeli security forces said they opened fire at Palestinian militants who had shot at them from a car, while Palestinian media described the Israeli killing of the gunmen as an ambush following the militants' attempted attack on Israeli forces near a Jewish settlement overlooking Nablus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli military kills 3 Palestinian gunmen in volatile West Bank
The Israeli military says it has killed three Palestinian gunmen in the northern occupied West Bank.
 
Argentina demands that Bolivia explain its new defense agreement with Iran
The Argentine government and members of the Bolivian opposition are demanding answers after an opaque defense agreement sealed between Iran and Bolivia has raised questions in South America’s Southern Cone amid concern that it could be a way for Tehran to boost its influence in the region.
 
Lawmakers surround Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israeli doctors reveal Netanyahu’s chronic heart problem only after implanting pacemaker
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s current medical crisis reveals that he has suffered from an irregular heartbeat for years.
 
The prime minister of one of Libya's rival administrations, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, front, and the President of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority Pierluigi Di Palma, right, leave the airplane after their arrival in Tripoli, Libya, Monday, July 24, 2023, on the first direct flight between Italy and Libya in nearly a decade by a commercial airline. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, and much of the country's international air connections were cancelled. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)
One of Libya’s rival prime ministers returns to Tripoli on 1st commercial flight from Italy in years
One of Libya’s rival prime ministers has returned to the capital of Tripoli from Italy on a charter flight with a commercial airline, the first direct flight between the two countries in a decade.
 
Morocco's goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away as players collide in front of the Moroccan net, leading to an own goal, during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Morocco shifts focus to next game after a big loss in its Women’s World Cup debut
Morocco’s debut game at the Women’s World Cup ended in a 6-0 loss to two-time champion Germany in what head coach Reynald Pedros described as a “David versus Goliath” contest.
 
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown
Iranian authorities have shut down one of the offices of the country’s biggest e-commerce company and launched judicial procedures over the publication of photos showing female employees not wearing the Islamic headscarf.
 
This is a locator map for the Persian Gulf and its surrounding countries. (AP Photo)
Iran kicks off air force drill as US sends more fighter planes to the region
Iran has begun an annual air force drill in the central part of the country, state media reported. It comes as the U.S. sends more fighter planes to the region to deter the Islamic Republic from seizing commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf region.
 
Patrick Zaki waves upon his arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport, Italy, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Egypt on Thursday released two human rights defenders, including one who has ties with Italy, their lawyers said, concluding two cases that drew significant international criticism and attention. The releases of Patrick George Zaki, an activist and postgraduate student in Italy, and Mohamed el-Baker, a human rights lawyer, came a day after they were pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi along with four other people. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Freed Egyptian human rights campaigner arrives in Italy, which championed his case
A high-profile Egyptian activist who was recently released from prison has landed in Italy, where the government championed his case.
 
Participants into an International conference on migration pose for a family photo in Rome, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Italy’s Meloni seeks broad cooperation to stanch flows of migrants to Europe with aid to Africa
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has called for new, more equal relationships between Europe and migrants’ countries of origin and transit.
 
Militants kill 4 highway policemen in southeast Iran, state TV says
Iran’s state media say militants shot and killed four highway policemen Sunday in the country’s southeast.
 
FILE - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the weekly cabinet meeting, in the Western Wall tunnels in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Netanyahu's office said early Sunday, July 23, that he was undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker. (AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)
Israel’s Netanyahu taken to hospital for heart procedure, placed under sedation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker. In a short video statement released at 2 a.m.
 
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
Yemeni police say they’ve arrested 2 suspects in the killing of a senior World Food Program official
Yemeni police say they have arrested two suspects in the killing of a senior World Food Program official the previous day.
 
CORRECTS THE AGE TO 18, NOT 19 - Palestinians women cry during the funeral of of 18-year-old Fawzi Makhalfeh, who was killed late Friday by Israeli forces, in the town of Sebastia near the West Bank city of Nablus, Saturday, July 22, 2023. The shooting was the latest in an ongoing surge of violence that has gripped the region. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian motorist after alleged car-ramming attack in West Bank
Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian in disputed circumstances in the northern West Bank — the latest in an ongoing surge of violence that shows no sign of slowing down.
 
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
Gunmen riding on a motorcycle open fire, killing a worker for the World Food Program in Yemen
A humanitarian worker for the World Food Program has been fatally shot in an attack in Yemen. In a statement, the program said that the employee, a Jordanian, was shot on Friday by gunmen not long after he arrived in the country to assume the role as head of its office in the city of Taiz.
 
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leadership at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Nov. 17, 2022 in Kittery, Maine. A senior administration official says President Joe Biden has chosen Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to be a U.S. military service chief. (Jim Cleveland/U.S. Navy via AP)
Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff
President Joe Biden has chosen Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
 
Israeli gunfire kills a 17-year-old boy in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials say
Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank.
 
Israelis march along Highway 1 on their way to Jerusalem near Moshav Shoresh in Israel, as part of protests against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, Friday, July 21, 2023. The protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is growing as Netanyahu vows to forge ahead on the controversial overhaul. Protest organizers planned to camp overnight at Shoresh, before making their way to Israel's parliament on Saturday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest Israeli government’s judicial overhaul plan
A protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is growing as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to forge ahead on a controversial overhaul of Israel’s judiciary.
 