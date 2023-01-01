Donald Trump’s mugshot
FILE - Referee Mike Dean gestures during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. A former Premier League referee says he failed to correct a mistake while on video-review duty for a match last season to spare the on-field official “any more grief.” (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Former Premier League referee says he purposely chose not to correct a mistake on video review
A former Premier League referee says he failed to correct a mistake while on video-review duty for a match last season to spare the on-field official “any more grief.”
 