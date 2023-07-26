U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
MLB
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer, Spencer Steer added a solo shot, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5.
 
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers
 
Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas, right, is congratulated by Alex Verdugo after Casas' home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Triston Casas homers, hits RBI double to lead Red Sox past Giants 3-2 for fifth straight win
 
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mariners score 4 runs in the 1st, cruise to a 5-2 win over the sliding Diamondbacks
 
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander runs the bases after hitting a walk-off solo home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle during the ninth inning of a baseball game, early Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give the Orioles a 1-0 win in Judge’s Yankees return
 
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Trevor May after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gelof, Laureano homer to back Sears in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory over the Rockies
Zack Gelof and Ramon Laureano homered, JP Sears won for the second time this season and the Oakland Athletics broke a three-game losing streak with an 8-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
 
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins
Bobby Witt Jr.’s grand slam in the 10th inning gave the Kansas City Royals an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
 
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win
Patrick Wisdom homered and Trey Mancini had a tiebreaking RBI single to help the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2.
 
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79), right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
José Siri doubles, scores tiebreaking run to lift Rays past Astros, 4-3
Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer early and José Siri doubled and scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
 
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs on an Austin Riley line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at third base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Albies, Riley, Olson power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers
Ozzie Albies singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in the four-run seventh and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
 
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run for the Angels before leaving the game with leg cramps, as the Toronto Blue Jays slugged three solo homers and rallied to beat Los Angeles 4-1 on Friday night.
 
Schwarber hits HR, Wheeler has 11 Ks as Phillies beat Pirates 2-1 for fourth win in five games
Kyle Schwarber broke out of a slump by hitting a two-run home run and reaching base in all five plate appearances and Zack Wheeler struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings as the Philadelphia Phillies downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night.
 
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with Francisco Alvarez (4) and Brett Baty (22) after Alonso hit a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pete Alonso homers twice to help the Mets beat the Nationals 5-1
Pete Alonso homered twice to become the second player in Mets history with four 30-homer seasons, leading retooling New York to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.
 
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0
Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger each homered, Touki Toussaint pitched five innings for his first win and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 to snap a six-game losing streak.
 
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
Manager David Bell is being rewarded for helping engineer a successful turnaround in Cincinnati. He received a three-year contract extension from the Reds.
 
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers
Jon Berti’s second hit of the game was a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, helping the Miami Marlins to a 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
 
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury
The AL West-leading Texas Rangers placed All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the 10-day injured list with a strained tendon in his left wrist.
 
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
LHP Hyun Jin Ryu set to rejoin Blue Jays’ rotation Tuesday against Orioles
Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday against Baltimore, manager John Schneider said Friday.
 
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs.
 
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, gives autographs before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miguel Cabrera’s farewell tour makes a stop Miami, where his career started years ago
Miguel Cabrera’s farewell tour has reached a special location. The Detroit Tigers’ slugger is approaching the last two months of his major league career.
 
Astros acquire reliever Graveman from White Sox for minor league catcher Lee
The Houston Astros acquired reliever Kendall Graveman from the White Sox Friday in exchange for minor league catcher Korey Lee.
 
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
 
Flower Mound pitcher, Cy Woods 3B share top honors on Texas 6A all-state baseball team
Flower Mound pitcher Jacob Gholston and Cypress Woods third baseman Ethan Farris share player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state baseball team.
 
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge swings at a pitch from the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Aaron Judge draws 3 walks after coming off injured list for Yankees at Baltimore
The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list before opening a weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles.
 
Friday’s Transactions
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ during the top of the first inning of Thursday night’s game.
 
This Date in Baseball - Bill Mueller becomes the 1st player to hit GSs from both sides of the plate
This Date in Baseball, July 29 - This Date in Baseball - Bill Mueller becomes the 1st player to hit GSs from both sides of the plate
 
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
The New York Mets began the process of dismantling the team with the largest payroll of all-time, trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two teenage minor leaguers.
 
New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mark Canha against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Canha’s sacrifice fly after rain delay lifts Mets to 2-1 win over Nationals
Mark Canha had a sacrifice fly after a 97-minute rain delay in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the New York Mets to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals.
 
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohtani tosses 1st MLB shutout, homers twice to lead Angels to doubleheader sweep of Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw a one-hitter for his his first shutout in Major League Baseball in the first game of a doubleheader and hit two homers in the next, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers twice on Thursday to sweep a three-game series.
 
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger watches his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3
Josh Naylor drove in three runs, rookie Tanner Bibee pitched into the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3.
 
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500
Yan Gomes drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs got back to .500 with their sixth straight victory, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start.
 
