Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer, Spencer Steer added a solo shot, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5.
Zack Gelof and Ramon Laureano homered, JP Sears won for the second time this season and the Oakland Athletics broke a three-game losing streak with an 8-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
Bobby Witt Jr.’s grand slam in the 10th inning gave the Kansas City Royals an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Patrick Wisdom homered and Trey Mancini had a tiebreaking RBI single to help the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2.
Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer early and José Siri doubled and scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
Ozzie Albies singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in the four-run seventh and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run for the Angels before leaving the game with leg cramps, as the Toronto Blue Jays slugged three solo homers and rallied to beat Los Angeles 4-1 on Friday night.
Kyle Schwarber broke out of a slump by hitting a two-run home run and reaching base in all five plate appearances and Zack Wheeler struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings as the Philadelphia Phillies downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night.
Pete Alonso homered twice to become the second player in Mets history with four 30-homer seasons, leading retooling New York to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.
Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger each homered, Touki Toussaint pitched five innings for his first win and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 to snap a six-game losing streak.
Manager David Bell is being rewarded for helping engineer a successful turnaround in Cincinnati. He received a three-year contract extension from the Reds.
Jon Berti’s second hit of the game was a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, helping the Miami Marlins to a 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
The AL West-leading Texas Rangers placed All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the 10-day injured list with a strained tendon in his left wrist.
Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday against Baltimore, manager John Schneider said Friday.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs.
Miguel Cabrera’s farewell tour has reached a special location. The Detroit Tigers’ slugger is approaching the last two months of his major league career.
The Houston Astros acquired reliever Kendall Graveman from the White Sox Friday in exchange for minor league catcher Korey Lee.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
Flower Mound pitcher Jacob Gholston and Cypress Woods third baseman Ethan Farris share player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state baseball team.
The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list before opening a weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Suspended St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ during the top of the first inning of Thursday night's game.
This Date in Baseball, July 29 - This Date in Baseball - Bill Mueller becomes the 1st player to hit GSs from both sides of the plate
The New York Mets began the process of dismantling the team with the largest payroll of all-time, trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two teenage minor leaguers.
Mark Canha had a sacrifice fly after a 97-minute rain delay in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the New York Mets to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals.
DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw a one-hitter for his his first shutout in Major League Baseball in the first game of a doubleheader and hit two homers in the next, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers twice on Thursday to sweep a three-game series.
Josh Naylor drove in three runs, rookie Tanner Bibee pitched into the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3.
Yan Gomes drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs got back to .500 with their sixth straight victory, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start.