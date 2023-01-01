Israel-Hamas war
Mary Lou Retton illness
Orioles get swept
George Santos indictment
Titan submersible

Moises Kaufman

FILE - Students appear at a vigil against violence at Prexy's Pasture on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, Wyo., on Oct. 10, 1999. The weekend marked the one-year anniversary death of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, who was tied to a fence and beaten into a coma from which he died two days later on Oct. 7, 1998. The Tectonic Theater Project is marking the anniversary by gathering the original cast and creators of "The Laramie Project," and some of the people represented in the piece for a staged reading and conversation as part of the 2023 Shepard Symposium at the University of Wyoming. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)
`The Laramie Project’ stages a special reading in Wyoming on the 25th anniversary of Shepard murder
It has been 25 years since the body of Matthew Shepard was discovered in Laramie, Wyoming. The gay college student had been tied to a fence post, tortured and left to die.
 