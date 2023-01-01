DOJ seeks 33 years for ex-Proud Boys leader
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (85) is brought off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Eagles Ojomo, Cleveland expected to make full recovery from head injuries
Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered a concussion and sprained neck and rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo suffered a concussion during a preseason game Thursday night.
 