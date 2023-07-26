Music
The beginning of the pandemic was devasting for the leader of the indie rock band Black Belt Eagle Scout, Katherine Paul.
Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
Police in Alabama say they’re closing in on suspects who beat a young man at a music festival, sending him to the hospital.
Country star Chris Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, and dive bar bands.
This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Post Malone, a movie starring Zach Galifianakis about the creation of the cute collectable Beanie Babies and a video game for the whole family with Disney Illusion Island.
Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian Jamie Foxx says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.
Few artists could match Tony Bennett’s ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice.
Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in “a couple of weeks.” His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York.
The news of Tony Bennett’s death at age 96 has created an outpouring of love and condolences from the worlds of music, entertainment, politics and the civil rights movement.
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
The Barbie industrial complex has detonated, coating the planet in pink, sparkly fallout. For the blockbuster’s soundtrack, “Barbie The Album,” director Greta Gerwig and producer Marc Ronson corralled a set of huge artists at the top of their games and have come away with a raucous, joyous, and occa
For years, a common critique of the beloved New Jersey rock band The Gaslight Anthem was to label them “Bruce Springsteen” copycats.
It’s hard to imagine a global pop star losing confidence, but that was Rita Ora. However, the multi-hyphenated entertainer partly credits her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, with regaining her musical mojo and is back with a new album, “You & I.”
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history.
Greta Van Fleet’s new album lists 10 tracks but it’s really 9 1/2. Halfway through, there’s a song fragment that runs barely past a minute.
The unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new twist. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death.
Authorities in Nevada say they have served a search warrant in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in September 1996.
It’s back to the basics for indie rock multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird with his latest release, “Outside Problems.”
Finding the sound of “Barbie,” one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters, a film with such a rich visual palette, was no easy task. But it started with a simple text message.
This week’s new entertainment releases include a documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend, new tunes from the rock band Greta Van Fleet and a “Justified” limited series starring Timothy Olyphant.
Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps. Luminate, a source of music and entertainment industry data, found in their 2023 midyear report that global music streams are up 30.8% from last year.
Review: Sky Ferreira makes a joyful return to the stage and offers an alternative kind of pop career
For two nights at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic pop star Sky Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed.
Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro has always had his eye on the future — taking familiar genres and contorting them into something novel.
“Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” is a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world’s biggest boy band by Myeongseok Kang and BTS for Flatiron Books.
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is here. Here’s how to reconsider Taylor Swift’s transformative album
Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun.
In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols.
For singer Norah Jones, the “Little Broken Hearts” album is a lesson in making the most of a bad experience.
Better known as Sudan Archives, Brittney Denise Parks is an avant-garde violinist and singer-songwriter who describes her style as “fiddle soft punk.”
At least twice on her new album, Lucinda Williams worries about whether she can still write good songs.
Known as a rapper, super producer and music mogul, Jermaine Dupri is astonished that 30 years have passed since he founded his label, So So Def.
The Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles on the first Sunday in February. The Recording Academy announced several key dates ahead of its 66th annual show honoring the best in music.