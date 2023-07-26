U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Music
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands
The beginning of the pandemic was devasting for the leader of the indie rock band Black Belt Eagle Scout, Katherine Paul.
 
This cover image released by Concord Records shows Natural Disaster by Bethany Cosentino. (Concord Records via AP)
Music Review: Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” lacks punch
 
This cover image released by Carpark Records shows "A New Reality Mind" by Madeline Kenney. (Carpark Records via AP)
Music Review: Madeline Kenney explores post-breakup repair on ‘A New Reality Mind’
 
Singer-songwriter Scott Hoying poses for a portrait at his home, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Scott Hoying of Pentatonix celebrates love, goes solo with seven-track debut ‘Parallel’
 
This cover image released by Thirty Tigers shows "Everything is Alive" by Darlingside. (Thirty Tigers via AP)
Music Review: Boston indie-folk quartet Darlingside sings the blues with a lovely, inviting intimacy
 
FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Aldean released the single "Try That in a Small Town" this month. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy
Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
 
Alabama police say they’re closing in on suspects who beat a young man at Rock the South festival
Police in Alabama say they’re closing in on suspects who beat a young man at a music festival, sending him to the hospital.
 
Chris Young performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on April 16, 2021, left, and David Bowie performs during a concert in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 14, 1995. Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” samples Bowie's 1974 hit “Rebel Rebel." Bowie, whose extensive music catalog was sold to Warner Chappell Music last year, is credited posthumously as a songwriter on the track, making it one of the genre-melding icon's few forays into country music. (AP Photo)
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song
Country star Chris Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, and dive bar bands.
 
What to stream this weekend: Post Malone, ‘Beanie Bubble,’ ‘This Fool,’ Rolling Stones and ‘Heels’
This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Post Malone, a movie starring Zach Galifianakis about the creation of the cute collectable Beanie Babies and a video game for the whole family with Disney Illusion Island.
 
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian Jamie Foxx says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.
 
FILE - Tony Bennett, left, and Lady Gaga perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, on April 26, 2015 in New Orleans. Bennett died Friday, July 21, 2023. at age 96. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Few artists could match Tony Bennett’s ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice.
 
FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in a couple of weeks. His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Drake: new ‘For All the Dogs’ album may drop in ‘a couple of weeks’
Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in “a couple of weeks.” His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York.
 
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett reacts to the crowd during his performance at comedians Jon Stewart's and Stephen Colbert's Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear on the National Mall in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Elton John, Berry Gordy, Scorsese and more friends and admirers of Tony Bennett react to his death
The news of Tony Bennett’s death at age 96 has created an outpouring of love and condolences from the worlds of music, entertainment, politics and the civil rights movement.
 
FILE - Tony Bennett, left, and Lady Gaga appear at the Americans for the Arts 2015 National Arts Awards in New York on Oct. 19, 2015. Bennett died Friday, July 21, 2023. at age 96. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
 
This image provided by Atlantic Recording Corporation/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Mattel, Inc., shows the cover of the "Barbie The Album" soundtrack. (Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corporation/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Mattel, Inc. via AP)
Music Review: ‘Barbie’ soundtrack delivers a dreamhouse of Kenergy and ballads alike
The Barbie industrial complex has detonated, coating the planet in pink, sparkly fallout. For the blockbuster’s soundtrack, “Barbie The Album,” director Greta Gerwig and producer Marc Ronson corralled a set of huge artists at the top of their games and have come away with a raucous, joyous, and occa
 
This combination of photos shows Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem performing at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta on May 6, 2023, left, and Bruce Springsteen performing with the E Street Band in New York on April 1, 2023. (AP Photo)
The Gaslight Anthem were labeled ‘Bruce Springsteen copycats.’ Now the Boss is on their new single
For years, a common critique of the beloved New Jersey rock band The Gaslight Anthem was to label them “Bruce Springsteen” copycats.
 
Rita Ora poses for a portrait to promote her new album "You & I" on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at The Bowery Hotel in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
Rita Ora bets on herself with ‘You & I,’ her ‘personal letter’ to fans
It’s hard to imagine a global pop star losing confidence, but that was Rita Ora. However, the multi-hyphenated entertainer partly credits her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, with regaining her musical mojo and is back with a new album, “You & I.”
 
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history.
 
FILE - Danny Wagner, from left, Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka and Sam Kiszka of the band Greta Van Fleet pose before the "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert," in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2022. Greta Van Fleet’s third album, "Starcatcher," releases on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Greta Van Fleet return with ‘Starcatcher,’ an album they say ‘represents boys becoming men’
Greta Van Fleet’s new album lists 10 tracks but it’s really 9 1/2. Halfway through, there’s a song fragment that runs barely past a minute.
 
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
After nearly 30 years, there’s movement in the case of Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know
The unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new twist. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death.
 
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Tupac Shakur’s long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Authorities in Nevada say they have served a search warrant in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in September 1996.
 
This image provided by Loma Vista Recordings shows the cover of "Outside Problems," by Andrew Bird. (Courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings via AP)
Review: Indie rock multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s ‘Outside Problems’ is a breath of fresh air
It’s back to the basics for indie rock multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird with his latest release, “Outside Problems.”
 
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
How the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack came together, according to mastermind Mark Ronson
Finding the sound of “Barbie,” one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters, a film with such a rich visual palette, was no easy task. But it started with a simple text message.
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art for the FX series "Justified: City Primeval," left, and the Netflix documentary "The Deepest Breath." (FX/Netflix via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, ‘Justified,’ ‘Minx’ and Pikmin
This week’s new entertainment releases include a documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend, new tunes from the rock band Greta Van Fleet and a “Justified” limited series starring Timothy Olyphant.
 
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022. The global music industry surpassed one trillion streams in a calendar year, Luminate's 2023 Midyear Report has found. Global streams are also up 30.8 percent from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time. Latin and K-pop artists are big reasons why
Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps. Luminate, a source of music and entertainment industry data, found in their 2023 midyear report that global music streams are up 30.8% from last year.
 
FILE - Sky Ferreira attends the premiere of "Mistress America" during the Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Aug. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. On July 8 and 9, 2023, at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic popstar Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
Review: Sky Ferreira makes a joyful return to the stage and offers an alternative kind of pop career
For two nights at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic pop star Sky Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed.
 
This cover image released by Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment shows "Playa Saturno" by Rauw Alejandro. (Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment via AP)
Review: On ‘Playa Saturno,’ Rauw Alejando’s futuristic reggaeton reaches new heights
Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro has always had his eye on the future — taking familiar genres and contorting them into something novel.
 
This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world's biggest boy band. (Flatiron Books via AP)
Review: ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ gives singular access to the world’s biggest band
“Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” is a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world’s biggest boy band by Myeongseok Kang and BTS for Flatiron Books.
 
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is here. Here’s how to reconsider Taylor Swift’s transformative album
Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun.
 
FILE - Harvey Mason jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible. ‘Period.’
In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols.
 
FILE - Singer-songwriter Norah Jones poses for a portrait in upstate New York on June 8, 2020. For Jones, the “Little Broken Hearts” album is a lesson in making the most of a bad experience. Now a decade old, the album stands out as a little gem. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
For Norah Jones, ‘Little Broken Hearts’ gives a lesson in making the most of a bad experience
For singer Norah Jones, the “Little Broken Hearts” album is a lesson in making the most of a bad experience.
 
Violinist and singer Brittney Denise Parks, better known as Sudan Archives, appears in a promotional photo. Last week, she made her debut at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. (Obidigbo Nzeribe/7 Artist Mgmt via AP)
Q&A: Violinist and singer Sudan Archives brings ‘fiddle soft punk’ to Glastonbury debut
Better known as Sudan Archives, Brittney Denise Parks is an avant-garde violinist and singer-songwriter who describes her style as “fiddle soft punk.”
 
This cover image released by Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers shows "Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart" by Lucinda Williams. (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers via AP)
Music Review: Lucinda Williams at 70 is still finding her muse, still making music that matters
At least twice on her new album, Lucinda Williams worries about whether she can still write good songs.
 
FILE - Jermaine Dupri performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, July 7, 2019, in New Orleans. Dupri leads a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop on Saturday at the Essence Festival of Culture. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File
Jermaine Dupri commemorates 50 years of hip-hop at Essence Festival of Culture
Known as a rapper, super producer and music mogul, Jermaine Dupri is astonished that 30 years have passed since he founded his label, So So Def.
 
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Oct. 10, 2017. The Recording Academy on Thursday, June 29, 2023, announced a few key dates for the forthcoming 66th annual Grammy Awards. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
2024 Grammys will be held Feb. 4 in Los Angeles
The Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles on the first Sunday in February. The Recording Academy announced several key dates ahead of its 66th annual show honoring the best in music.
 