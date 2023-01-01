Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
Illinois truck crash
Clemson Tigers football
Mychael Hamilton
Hiers, Stanton account for 5 TDs, Samford pulls away from East Tennessee 42-28
Michael Hiers threw for 399 yards and a touchdown, Jay Stanton ran for 177 and two scores and Samford defeated East Tennessee State 42-28.
 