NBA
FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
NBA tells teams Lillard would honor contract in any trade, warns of discipline for saying otherwise
The NBA has told teams that Damian Lillard and his agent confirmed that the All-Star guard would honor his contract in any potential trade, despite the agent saying Lillard only wanted to be dealt to the Miami Heat.
 
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
 
FILE - New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson drives with the ball during the NBA basketball team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia. Williamson, his stepfather and his mother allegedly have failed to pay back $1.8 million of a $2 million loan from a California-based technology company. In a civil lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, Ankr PBC stated that it made the loan in September 2021 to Williamson and family members while in the midst of trying to establishing a marketing relationship with the Pelicans' All-Star power forward. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Pelicans star Zion Williamson and family sued for $1.8 million by tech company
 
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice
 
FILE - Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball during Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Miami. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Celtics’ Brown ready for expectations that come with new deal, wants to use it to impact community
 
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, is staying with Bucks
Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Bucks superstar and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
 
Duke hiring Oklahoma’s Emanuel Dildy as men’s basketball assistant coach, AP source says
Duke is hiring Oklahoma’s Emanuel Dildy as an assistant coach after Amile Jefferson’s departure to the NBA. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
 
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James, at the ESPY awards July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Who is Bronny James? LeBron’s oldest son has carved his own basketball path
Bronny James has had nothing like the hardscrabble upbringing of his famous father, LeBron James. The 18-year-old grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings who formed a tightknit family unit dubbed “The James Gang” by its patriarch.
 
FILE - Phoenix Suns' players and coaches pose with young athletes following an NBA Cares basketball clinic, a day before their regular-season NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The NBA has announced the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 9. It will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Mexico City will host the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for an NBA regular-season game in November
The NBA has announced the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 9. It will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992.
 
Liberty face the Dream on 3-game win streak
New York hosts Atlanta looking to extend its three-game win streak. Thursday’s game will be the fourth meeting this season between the two teams.
 
FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history
Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million. It’s the richest deal in NBA history.
 
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California.
 
2-year-old grandson of Bucks coach Adrian Griffin dies in Illinois
The 2-year-old grandson of Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin died Saturday after the child’s father found him unresponsive earlier in the day.
 
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (5) dribbles down the court during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month. Anderson and the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday, July 24, announced Anderson's addition to the roster. Anderson's maternal great grandfather was Chinese, making Anderson eligible to play for China as a naturalized citizen. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson is set to play for China in FIBA World Cup
Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month.
 
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference, Feb. 12, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday, July 23, 2023, on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets, AP source says
According to a person familiar with the situation, the NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.
 
Jones leads New York against Indiana after 27-point game
Indiana Fever (6-15, 4-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-5, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
 
Work continues on the San Antonio Spurs' soon-to-be-ready NBA basketball practice facility, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in San Antonio. Large windows over the practice court will be included for viewing. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
As Spurs get ready for Wembanyama, a new practice home is taking shape
The San Antonio Spurs are about to get a new practice home just in time for No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season.
 
Las Vegas faces Minnesota, looks for 4th straight road win
Las Vegas Aces (20-2, 12-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-12, 8-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT
 
New York hosts Indiana following Jones’ 27-point outing
Indiana Fever (6-15, 4-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-5, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
 
FILE - Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones speaks to the media regarding the firing of Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Phoenix. Jones was a survivor during his 14-year NBA career, a 49th overall pick out of Miami who carved out a reputation as a valuable role player, contributing to three championship teams. His second career as an NBA executive is showing similar long-term strength. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Suns GM James Jones carving out valuable role in new owner Mat Ishbia’s leadership team
James Jones was a survivor during his 14-year NBA career. A 49th overall pick from Miami, he carved out a reputation as a valuable role player, contributing to three championship teams.
 
Collier and the Lynx host conference foe Las Vegas
Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 12-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 8-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT
 
Storm face the Aces on 7-game skid
Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 11-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-16, 4-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT
 
Los Angeles visits Minnesota following Collier’s 35-point showing
Los Angeles Sparks (7-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 7-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
 
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Stephen Curry in a scene from the documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated." (Apple TV+ via AP)
Stephen Curry touts his ‘Underrated’ mindset in new documentary on Davidson years
When he was younger, Stephen Curry always heard the scrutiny about his size and stature and how he looked years younger than most everybody else coming out of Davidson College.
 
Stewart leads New York against Washington after 25-point performance
Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
 
Golden State Warriors youth campers Will McCloskey, left, and Amari Chiefelk, right, present former Warriors players Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza, second from left, with their 2022 NBA championship rings in a special ceremony, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. Typically, the Warriors present former players with their rings in a pregame on-court ceremony when they come through town with an opposing organization, but these two were playing overseas. (AP Photo/Janie McCauley)
Warriors youth campers help present former Golden State players Bjelica, Chiozza championship rings
The Golden State Warriors typically present former players with their championship rings in an on-court pregame ceremony when they come through town with an opposing organization, but for Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza they were playing overseas so the first opportunity came during a special mome
 
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. LaMelo Ball could have tried to force his way out of Charlotte in hopes of landing with an established NBA playoff contender in the next few years. Instead the 2022 All-Star point guard decided to embrace his current situation with the Hornets by signing a five-year contract earlier this month that will pay him up to $260 million.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)
LaMelo Ball says he signed 5-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path
LaMelo Ball could have tried to force his way out of Charlotte in hopes of landing with an established NBA playoff contender in the next few years.
 
Thunder sign coach Daigneault to multiyear contract extension after play-in berth
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA’s most improved teams.
 
FILE - The media entrance of the Paris refurbished Bercy Arena, renamed Accor Hotels Arena is pictured in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2015. The NBA announced Wednesday, July 19, 2023 that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)
Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers to play regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11
The NBA’s French connection continues to grow. The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11 in the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena.
 
Atlanta faces Connecticut, looks for 4th straight road win
Atlanta Dream (12-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (15-5, 8-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT
 
Los Angeles visits Minnesota after Collier’s 35-point game
Los Angeles Sparks (7-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 7-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
 
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Bridges apologized Tuesday, July 18, 2023, for his role in a domestic violence incident last summer, and vowed to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)
Hornets’ Miles Bridges apologizes for ‘pain and embarrassment’ from domestic violence investigation
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has apologized for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation that kept him out of the league last season.
 
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley, center, shoots against Houston Rockets' Darius Days, left, and Nate Hinton during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Mobley’s double-double leads Cavaliers to 99-78 win over Rockets for the Summer League title
Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory over the Houston Rockets.
 
FILE - Orlando Magic's Bol Bol lines up a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, April 6, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Suns trade Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year contract, AP source says
The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed big man Bol Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.
 
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Unbeaten Cavaliers and Rockets to meet in NBA Summer League championship game
Isaiah Mobley had 23 points, including the winning shot in overtime, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 to advance to the NBA Summer League championship game.
 