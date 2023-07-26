NBA
The NBA has told teams that Damian Lillard and his agent confirmed that the All-Star guard would honor his contract in any potential trade, despite the agent saying Lillard only wanted to be dealt to the Miami Heat.
Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Bucks superstar and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Duke is hiring Oklahoma’s Emanuel Dildy as an assistant coach after Amile Jefferson’s departure to the NBA. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Bronny James has had nothing like the hardscrabble upbringing of his famous father, LeBron James. The 18-year-old grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings who formed a tightknit family unit dubbed “The James Gang” by its patriarch.
Mexico City will host the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for an NBA regular-season game in November
The NBA has announced the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 9. It will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992.
New York hosts Atlanta looking to extend its three-game win streak. Thursday’s game will be the fourth meeting this season between the two teams.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history
Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million. It’s the richest deal in NBA history.
Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California.
The 2-year-old grandson of Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin died Saturday after the child’s father found him unresponsive earlier in the day.
Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month.
According to a person familiar with the situation, the NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.
Indiana Fever (6-15, 4-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-5, 9-3 Eastern Conference)
The San Antonio Spurs are about to get a new practice home just in time for No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season.
Las Vegas Aces (20-2, 12-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-12, 8-6 Western Conference)
Indiana Fever (6-15, 4-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-5, 9-3 Eastern Conference)
James Jones was a survivor during his 14-year NBA career. A 49th overall pick from Miami, he carved out a reputation as a valuable role player, contributing to three championship teams.
Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 12-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 8-6 Western Conference)
Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 11-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-16, 4-6 Western Conference)
Los Angeles Sparks (7-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 7-6 Western Conference)
When he was younger, Stephen Curry always heard the scrutiny about his size and stature and how he looked years younger than most everybody else coming out of Davidson College.
The Golden State Warriors typically present former players with their championship rings in an on-court pregame ceremony when they come through town with an opposing organization, but for Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza they were playing overseas so the first opportunity came during a special mome
LaMelo Ball could have tried to force his way out of Charlotte in hopes of landing with an established NBA playoff contender in the next few years.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA’s most improved teams.
The NBA’s French connection continues to grow. The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11 in the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena.
Atlanta Dream (12-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (15-5, 8-3 Eastern Conference)
Los Angeles Sparks (7-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 7-6 Western Conference)
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has apologized for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation that kept him out of the league last season.
Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory over the Houston Rockets.
The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed big man Bol Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.
Isaiah Mobley had 23 points, including the winning shot in overtime, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 to advance to the NBA Summer League championship game.