New Zealand government

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has discussed his country’s interest in boosting economic ties with China during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be temporarily joining Harvard University later this year.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military chief on Tuesday dismissed a separatist group claim that they had killed more than a dozen government soldiers who were searching for a New Zealand pilot taken hostage by the rebels in the restive Papua region.
In her final speech to New Zealand’s Parliament, Jacinda Ardern describes in emotional terms how she navigated a pandemic and a mass shooting during her tumultuous five-year tenure as prime minister.
After stepping down as New Zealand’s prime minister in January, Jacinda Ardern is starting an unpaid role combating online extremism.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A former New Zealand soldier who co-founded a charity to help struggling veterans has been killed in Ukraine, authorities said Thursday.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit her counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing this week in the first trip by a New Zealand minister to China in four years, officials said Monday.
China is appealing to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in restricting use of TikTok due to fears the Chinese-owned short video service might be a security risk.
New Zealand lawmakers and other workers inside the nation’s Parliament will be banned from having the TikTok app on their government phones.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to resign. Sturgeon, who has led the country’s devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years told a news conference Wednesday at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, that part of serving in politics
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says a cyclone that left a devastating wake of extensive flooding and landslides has claimed at least four lives and police have “grave concerns” for other residents who remain unaccounted for.
The New Zealand government has declared a national state of emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years.
JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Separatist rebels set fire to a small plane carrying six people after it landed at a remote airport in Indonesia’s restive Papua province and took its pilot, a New Zealand citizen, hostage early Tuesday, police and rebels said.
New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he is axing or delaying many of his government’s more contentious policy plans as he looks to refocus on priorities like the rising cost of living.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and New Zealand prime ministers met Tuesday to talk about China’s importance to their national economies, resolving to voice their disagreements with their most important trading partner that is becoming more assertive in their region.
Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.
Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank.
New Zealand’s education minister is set to become the island nation’s next prime minister after the surprise resignation of Jacinda Ardern.
When Jacinda Ardern announced she was stepping down as New Zealand’s prime minister, speculation began almost immediately about what she might do for a second act.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shocked many with her announcement Thursday that she will leave office next month.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leaving office after nearly six years in which she was praised globally for her empathetic handling of the nation’s worst mass-shooting and health-driven response to the coronavirus pandemic.
New Zealand has passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been caught on a hot mic using a vulgarity against a rival politician.
Reflecting on her five years as New Zealand’s leader, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says China has undoubtedly become more assertive in the region over that time.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season will begin as separate Australian and New Zealand conferences after border restrictions due to the coronavirus forced organizers into revamping the competition schedule.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship schedules are in doubt after the New Zealand government on Friday stopped quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia for two months.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The next defense of the America’s Cup could be held outside New Zealand after holder Team New Zealand failed to reach agreement with national and local governments on funding for a regatta in Auckland.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government did not approve an aid agency’s decision to release the name of a New Zealand nurse held captive by the Islamic State group in Syria, the country’s foreign minister said Tuesday.