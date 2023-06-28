New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New Zealand government
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Shen Hong/Xinhua via AP)
New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins visits China to boost economic ties
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has discussed his country’s interest in boosting economic ties with China during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
 
FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint news conference with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, July 8, 2022. On Monday, June 5, 2023, former Prime Minister Ardern received one of New Zealand's highest honors for her service leading the country through a mass shooting and pandemic. Ardern was made a Dame Grand Companion, the second-highest honor in New Zealand, as part of King Charles III's Birthday and Coronation Honours. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Jacinda Ardern given a top New Zealand honor for her service during shooting, pandemic
 
New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson poses with the front cover of his Budget 2023 on the steps of Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. New Zealand’s government on Thursday offered some modest financial relief to many people by making most prescription medicines free and increasing subsidies for childcare and public transportation. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
New Zealand budget plan offers modest financial relief ahead of election
 
‘Not my king': UK republicans want coronation to be the last
 
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks at press conference at Parliament in Wellington on Monday, May 1, 2023. Hours before he was due to depart to attend the coronation of King Charles III in London, Prime Minister Hipkins said he personally favors his country becoming a republic but it’s not an issue he intends to push for while leader. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
New Zealand leader says he favors nation becoming a republic
 
FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, July 8, 2022. Former Prime Minister Ardern, who helped lead her country through a devastating mass shooting, will be joining Harvard University later in 2023, Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be temporarily joining Harvard University later this year.
 
Indonesian Armed Forces Chief Adm. Yudo Margono, talks to the media during a press conference at Juanda Air Base in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Indonesia's military chief on Tuesday dismissed a separatist group claim that they had killed more than a dozen government soldiers who were searching for a New Zealand pilot taken hostage by the rebels in the restive Papua region. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
Indonesia dismisses rebel claim of army deaths in Papua
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military chief on Tuesday dismissed a separatist group claim that they had killed more than a dozen government soldiers who were searching for a New Zealand pilot taken hostage by the rebels in the restive Papua region.
 
In final speech, Ardern reflects on leading New Zealand
In her final speech to New Zealand’s Parliament, Jacinda Ardern describes in emotional terms how she navigated a pandemic and a mass shooting during her tumultuous five-year tenure as prime minister.
 
FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, Australia, July 8, 2022. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who took over as leader from Ardern, announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 he'd appointed Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Jacinda Ardern to begin new role combating online extremism
After stepping down as New Zealand’s prime minister in January, Jacinda Ardern is starting an unpaid role combating online extremism.
 
Ex-New Zealand soldier who helped veterans dies in Ukraine
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A former New Zealand soldier who co-founded a charity to help struggling veterans has been killed in Ukraine, authorities said Thursday.
 
FILE - New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta speak during the post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Foreign Minister Mahuta will visit her counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing this week in the first trip by a New Zealand minister to China in four years, officials said Monday, March 20, 2023.(Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP, File)
New Zealand’s foreign minister to visit counterpart in China
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit her counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing this week in the first trip by a New Zealand minister to China in four years, officials said Monday.
 
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023. China appealed Friday, March 17, 2023, to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in restricting use of TikTok due to fears the Chinese-owned short video service might be a security risk. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
China is appealing to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in restricting use of TikTok due to fears the Chinese-owned short video service might be a security risk.
 
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. New Zealand lawmakers and other workers inside the nation's Parliament will be banned from having the TikTok app on their government phones, officials said Friday, March 17 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
New Zealand lawmakers banned from TikTok amid data use fears
New Zealand lawmakers and other workers inside the nation’s Parliament will be banned from having the TikTok app on their government phones.
 
Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 15 2023. Sturgeon has resigned as first minister of Scotland following months of controversy over a law that makes it simpler for people to change their gender on official documents. Sturgeon led the country's devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years. (Jane Barlow/Pool photo via AP)
Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to resign. Sturgeon, who has led the country’s devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years told a news conference Wednesday at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, that part of serving in politics
 
In this image released by the New Zealand Defense Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand on a rooftop of a home waiting to be winched to safety by helicopter in the Esk Valley, near Napier, New Zealand. The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country's north in what officials described as the nation's most severe weather event in years. (New Zealand Defense Force via AP)
New Zealand fears more fatalities after cyclone kills 4
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says a cyclone that left a devastating wake of extensive flooding and landslides has claimed at least four lives and police have “grave concerns” for other residents who remain unaccounted for.
 
People move away from flood water in Hastings, southeast of Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The New Zealand government declared a state of emergency across the country's North Island, which has been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle. (Paul Taylor /Hawkes Bay Today via AP)
New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
The New Zealand government has declared a national state of emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years.
 
Separatist rebels take New Zealand pilot hostage in Papua
JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Separatist rebels set fire to a small plane carrying six people after it landed at a remote airport in Indonesia’s restive Papua province and took its pilot, a New Zealand citizen, hostage early Tuesday, police and rebels said.
 
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gestures during his post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Hipkins said he was axing or delaying a number of his government's more contentious policy plans as he looked to refocus on priorities like the cost of living. (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald via AP)
New Zealand’s new leader Hipkins cuts many contentious plans
New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he is axing or delaying many of his government’s more contentious policy plans as he looks to refocus on priorities like the rising cost of living.
 
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, left, listens as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during a joint press conference in Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hilary Wardhaugh)
Australian, New Zealand leaders’ talk focuses on China
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and New Zealand prime ministers met Tuesday to talk about China’s importance to their national economies, resolving to voice their disagreements with their most important trading partner that is becoming more assertive in their region.
 
Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM, pledges focus on economy
Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.
 
Chris Hipkins, right, and Carmel Sepuloni arrive for a press conference at Parliament in Wellington, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Hipkins was confirmed Sunday as New Zealand's next prime minister and he chose Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)
Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand leader, picks deputy
Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank.
 
New Zealand Education Minister Chris Hipkins talks to reporters outside parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2022. Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand’s next prime minister
New Zealand’s education minister is set to become the island nation’s next prime minister after the surprise resignation of Jacinda Ardern.
 
New Zealand’s Ardern has many possibilities for a second act
When Jacinda Ardern announced she was stepping down as New Zealand’s prime minister, speculation began almost immediately about what she might do for a second act.
 
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.
 
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.
 
FILE - Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. Ardern, who was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, she was leaving office. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
Reaction to Jacinda Ardern resigning as New Zealand leader
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shocked many with her announcement Thursday that she will leave office next month.
 
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern grimaces as she announces her resignation at a press conference in Napier, New Zealand Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Ardern says that she will not contest this year's general elections. (Warren Buckland/New Zealand Herald via AP)
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leaving office after nearly six years in which she was praised globally for her empathetic handling of the nation’s worst mass-shooting and health-driven response to the coronavirus pandemic.
 
FILE - A man sits while smoking in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. New Zealand on Tuesday passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes. (AP Photo/David Rowland, File)
New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes
New Zealand has passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.
 
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Ardern was caught on a hot mic Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, using a vulgarity against a rival politician in a rare misstep for a leader known for her skill at debating and calm, measured responses. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
New Zealand PM Ardern caught name-calling rival on hot mic
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been caught on a hot mic using a vulgarity against a rival politician.
 
New Zealand Prime Minister Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during an interview in her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wellington, New Zealand. Reflecting on her five years as New Zealand's leader Ardern says China has undoubtedly become more assertive in the region over that time, but cautioned that building relationships with small Pacific nations shouldn't become a game of one-upmanship. (AP Photo/Hans Weston)
New Zealand PM Ardern says China has become ‘more assertive’
Reflecting on her five years as New Zealand’s leader, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says China has undoubtedly become more assertive in the region over that time.
 
Super Rugby Pacific goes domestic early due to coronavirus
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season will begin as separate Australian and New Zealand conferences after border restrictions due to the coronavirus forced organizers into revamping the competition schedule.
 
NZ border decision puts Rugby Championship schedule in doubt
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship schedules are in doubt after the New Zealand government on Friday stopped quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia for two months.
 
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling holds the America's Cup trophy aloft after defeating Italy's Luna Rossa in race 10 of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand. The next defense of the America’s Cup could be held outside New Zealand after holder Team New Zealand failed to reach agreement with national and local governments on funding for a regatta in Auckland. (Alan Lee/Photosport via AP, File)
New Zealand considers offshore defense of the America’s Cup
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The next defense of the America’s Cup could be held outside New Zealand after holder Team New Zealand failed to reach agreement with national and local governments on funding for a regatta in Auckland.
 
In this image made from video, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters speaks during a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. New Zealand's government did not approve an aid agency's decision to release the name of a New Zealand nurse held captive by the Islamic State group in Syria, Peters said. (TVNZ via AP)
New Zealand, Red Cross at odds over naming captive nurse
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government did not approve an aid agency’s decision to release the name of a New Zealand nurse held captive by the Islamic State group in Syria, the country’s foreign minister said Tuesday.
 