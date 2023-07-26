NFL
The troubled brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez has been charged in federal court with counts of threatening and stalking.
The weather was hot and pads were on for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That’s just about the perfect practice combo for Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
The Green Bay Packers have announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain.
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has issued a mea culpa for criticizing his predecessor in an interview with USA Today.
While the New York Giants made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, they did it despite finishing tied for last in the NFL in completions of 25 yards or more.
NFL players compete all offseason and through training camp to make the active roster of their current team or perhaps elsewhere. Staying there isn’t easy.
The brief training camp holdout of Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon ended when the No. 5 overall pick from the draft signed his rookie contract.
Grady Jarrett remains the clear leader on the Atlanta Falcons’ defense, even following an offseason makeover that could produce six new starters.
The Detroit Lions invested in their linebacking corps in the offseason, drafting former Iowa star Jack Campbell with the No. 18 pick and re-signing Alex Anzalone to a three-year, $18.75 million deal to bolster a position group that was shaky at times last year.
Kevin Durant was among those in attendance for the second open practice of Washington Commanders training camp.
Jalen Ramsey will have surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The injury happened during an 11-on-11 drill during Miami’s second practice of training camp.
Saquon Barkley worked out his contract squabble with the New York Giants and showed up for training camp. Josh Jacobs is holding out with the Las Vegas Raiders.
At this time a year ago, every snap Geno Smith took, every pass he made during the Seattle Seahawks training camp was being charted and analyzed and compared.
Austin Ekeler has the most scrimmage touchdowns in the past two years and became the fifth running back in NFL history last season to have at least 100 catches in a season.
Brock Purdy stepped into the huddle with the first-team offense on the second day of training camp practice for the San Francisco 49ers and it was a major milestone coming less than six months since he tore a ligament in his throwing elbow.
Aaron Jones doesn’t buy the notion that the lack of experience on the Green Bay Packers’ offense will result in diminished production.
Luke Fickell and Matt Ruhle already have experience leading major college football programs. Ryan Walters and David Braun are getting their first taste.
Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are trying to make the most of an opportunity to land Tom Brady’s old job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is back to where he once belonged. Porter has returned to St.
The relentless drive and gregarious presence of Justin Jefferson has helped keep any tension over the absence of a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings to a minimum.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble.
The Arizona Cardinals have reworked the contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, adding $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the upcoming season, including a $300,000 signing bonus, according to a person familiar with the deal.
North Carolina star quarterback Drake Maye has a good resource to help him prepare for what’s ahead. That’s his predecessor Sam Howell.
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton unleashed criticisms on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his new team, the New York Jets, in an interview.
Washington Commanders fans returned in droves to witness the team’s first public practice of training camp.
It turns out playing football may not be No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young’s only talent. The Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback wowed teammates with his rendition of Keyshia Cole’s song “Love” at the team’s annual rookie talent show on Wednesday night at Wofford College.
Star running back Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing his franchise tag and joining the New York Giants for the start of training camp.
Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy says he is at training camp and for now at least is ready to play football.
Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is a backup for the first time in six years. The reduced role isn’t something he wanted. But it’s one he’s embracing.