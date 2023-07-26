U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
NFL
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
The troubled brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez has been charged in federal court with counts of threatening and stalking.
 
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wipes away sweat during NFL football practice in Henderson, Nev., Wednesday, July 26, 2023.(Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
NFL teams are adapting to unrelenting heat as training camps ramp up
 
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) runs through drills during the NFL football team's practice in Metairie, La., May 30, 2023. Turner is a 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston whose on-field development has been stunted by shoulder and ankle injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Now he’s looking to fill a void in the starting lineup left by Marcus Davenport’s departure from the club in free agency. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end
 
FILE - Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner (53) blocks during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Landover. The New Orleans Saints have brought back former tight end Jimmy Graham and also agreed to contract terms with guard Trai Turner. The moves came Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as veterans reported for the club's training camp at team headquarters. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Saints guard Trai Turner tears quad in third practice of camp, sources tell AP
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Super Bowl champion Chiefs hold hot, tough practice in 1st day of pads
The weather was hot and pads were on for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That’s just about the perfect practice combo for Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
 
Packers announce release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday
The Green Bay Packers have announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday.
 
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
Bengals coach Zac Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain.
 
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has issued a mea culpa for criticizing his predecessor in an interview with USA Today.
 
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with players during a practice at the team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season
While the New York Giants made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, they did it despite finishing tied for last in the NFL in completions of 25 yards or more.
 
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
NFL players compete all offseason and through training camp to make the active roster of their current team or perhaps elsewhere. Staying there isn’t easy.
 
Devon Witherspoon ends brief holdout, signs rookie contract with Seahawks
The brief training camp holdout of Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon ended when the No. 5 overall pick from the draft signed his rookie contract.
 
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett speaks to reporters after the team's NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jarrett remains the leader of Falcons defense, even after offseason makeover
Grady Jarrett remains the clear leader on the Atlanta Falcons’ defense, even following an offseason makeover that could produce six new starters.
 
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
The Detroit Lions invested in their linebacking corps in the offseason, drafting former Iowa star Jack Campbell with the No. 18 pick and re-signing Alex Anzalone to a three-year, $18.75 million deal to bolster a position group that was shaky at times last year.
 
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
Kevin Durant was among those in attendance for the second open practice of Washington Commanders training camp.
 
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike McDaniel confident in Dolphins’ CB depth amid Jalen Ramsey injury
Jalen Ramsey will have surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The injury happened during an 11-on-11 drill during Miami’s second practice of training camp.
 
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension
Saquon Barkley worked out his contract squabble with the New York Giants and showed up for training camp. Josh Jacobs is holding out with the Las Vegas Raiders.
 
Today in Sports - Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds
Today in Sports, July 29 - Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds
 
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks
At this time a year ago, every snap Geno Smith took, every pass he made during the Seattle Seahawks training camp was being charted and analyzed and compared.
 
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hands off the ball to running back Austin Ekeler during the NFL team's training camp, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Chargers’ Austin Ekeler on plight of running backs: ‘We’re not just numbers on a page’
Austin Ekeler has the most scrimmage touchdowns in the past two years and became the fifth running back in NFL history last season to have at least 100 catches in a season.
 
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes during the NFL team's football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
49ers QB Brock Purdy returns to practice for the first time since elbow surgery
Brock Purdy stepped into the huddle with the first-team offense on the second day of training camp practice for the San Francisco 49ers and it was a major milestone coming less than six months since he tore a ligament in his throwing elbow.
 
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a scooter to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Running back Aaron Jones getting more vocal as he helps lead young Packers offense
Aaron Jones doesn’t buy the notion that the lack of experience on the Green Bay Packers’ offense will result in diminished production.
 
Northwestern's interim head coach David Braun speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Big Ten’s four new coaches took divergent paths to new-look West Division
Luke Fickell and Matt Ruhle already have experience leading major college football programs. Ryan Walters and David Braun are getting their first taste.
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Mayfield, Trask competing to become Buccaneers starter, hoping to make one another better
Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are trying to make the most of an opportunity to land Tom Brady’s old job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
 
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., right, laughs as a fan hands him shoe to sign following the NFL football team's training camp session in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr.'s journey from ‘average’ ball boy to the NFL comes full circle
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is back to where he once belonged. Porter has returned to St.
 
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure
The relentless drive and gregarious presence of Justin Jefferson has helped keep any tension over the absence of a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings to a minimum.
 
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) grabs his calf after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble.
 
Cards rework contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, add bonuses and incentives, AP source says
The Arizona Cardinals have reworked the contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, adding $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the upcoming season, including a $300,000 signing bonus, according to a person familiar with the deal.
 
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
North Carolina star quarterback Drake Maye has a good resource to help him prepare for what’s ahead. That’s his predecessor Sam Howell.
 
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Sean Payton pins blame for awful 2022 season by Broncos, Wilson on predecessor Nathaniel Hackett
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton unleashed criticisms on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his new team, the New York Jets, in an interview.
 
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, center right, greets fans after an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Fans return to Washington Commanders camp to celebrate the team’s ownership change
Washington Commanders fans returned in droves to witness the team’s first public practice of training camp.
 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Teammates say Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young’ ‘brought the house down’ at rookie talent show
It turns out playing football may not be No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young’s only talent. The Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback wowed teammates with his rendition of Keyshia Cole’s song “Love” at the team’s annual rookie talent show on Wednesday night at Wofford College.
 
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants
Star running back Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing his franchise tag and joining the New York Giants for the start of training camp.
 
New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Guy won’t say whether he is content with his contract situation with the Patriots. He’s at training camp. For now, that’s enough. The veteran defensive lineman reported as scheduled this week and has been on the field each of the first two days of workouts after skipping the team’s optional offseason program in the spring and last month’s mandatory minicamp. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Patriots’ Lawrence Guy on the field at training camp amid ongoing contract discussions with team
Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy says he is at training camp and for now at least is ready to play football.
 
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) warms up during a practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson embraces temporary backup role while preparing for 4-game suspension
Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is a backup for the first time in six years. The reduced role isn’t something he wanted. But it’s one he’s embracing.
 