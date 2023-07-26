NHL
The Arizona Coyotes have signed 2022 first-round draft pick Logan Cooley to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The Ottawa Senators signed free-agent right wing Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million deal Thursday.
The Florida Panthers have agreed on a three-year contract extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen, which will put him under contract through the 2026-27 season.
The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year deal, bringing him back to the team for the second time in three seasons.
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has signed a two-year contract extension. The deal comes less than a month after he was named GM of the year following the team’s run to the Western Conference Final.
The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Philipp Kurashev have a two-year contract in place after going through salary arbitration. The team announced the decision.
The Seattle Kraken have re-signed top defenseman Vince Dunn to a four-year, $29.4 million contract, locking up one of their core pieces coming off the best season of his career.
The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with hazing issues over the past decade.
The New Jersey Devils have signed free agent forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1 million contract.
The Colorado Avalanche have avoided arbitration with forward Ross Colton, signing him to a four-year contract.
Alex Galchenyuk of Coyotes repeatedly used racial slur, intimidated officers after stop, report says
A police report says Alex Galchenyuk repeatedly used racial slurs toward a police officer in training and threatened to have two officers killed during a traffic stop last weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The New York Islanders promoted Rick Kowalsky to head coach of the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.
Los Angeles Kings center Pierre-Luc Dubois understands why he might not have the best reputation around the NHL after forcing two trades in six years.
Steve Yzerman made a major move to give the rebuildng Detroit Red Wings a desperately needed boost. Yzerman has preached and practiced patience for four-plus years as Red Wings general manager, but the bold move seems to signal a shift in his plan to get the franchise in gear quicker.
NHL great Hašek demands Russians openly condemn war against Ukraine or be banned from Paris Olympics
NHL great Dominik Hašek says Russian and Belarusian athletes must state loud and clear they condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year’s Paris Olympics.
The Los Angeles Kings have signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. Kopitar is now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at a salary cap hit of $7 million.
The New York Islanders have signed forwards Julien Gauthier, Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho. The Islanders announced the deals on Wednesday.
The Vegas Golden Knights are the first NHL team to have the Stanley Cup engraved before the summer days when players, coaches and executives get to celebrate around the world with hockey’s hallowed trophy.
Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition.
The Philadelphia Flyers have signed veteran defenseman Marc Staal to a $1.1 million contract for next season.
The Nashville Predators, defensive defenseman Ryan Graves and some top goaltenders are among the winners in NHL free agency.
Short contracts with some including performance bonuses were popular early in NHL free agency. Players and teams all know the salary cap that went up just $1 million for a second consecutive year is set for a much bigger leap next summer.
The Boston Bruins brought back 2011 Stanley Cup winner Milan Lucic as part of their bargain shopping in NHL free agency.
The Florida Panthers are anticipating being without some players when this coming season opens, and general manager Bill Zito filled in the projected voids in free agency.
The Minnesota Wild signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a two-year, two-way contract. The deal brings the grandson of hockey great Lou Nanne back to his home state.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are sticking with goaltender Tristan Jarry. The team signed the two-time All-Star to a five-year contract worth around $5.375 million annually rather than let Jarry walk in free agency.
The Pittsburgh Penguins paid big to keep their two-time All-Star, and the Ottawa Senators ponied up to shore up their situation as goaltenders shuffled around on the first day of NHL free agency.
The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are taking their on-ice Metropolitan Division rivalry to paper.
A handful of trades materialized around the NHL on the first day of free agency. Just not the blockbuster everyone is waiting for.
Mike Babcock is back in the NHL as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets announced Saturday they’ve hired the Stanley Cup winner to take over behind the bench.
Connor Bedard is going to work with the Chicago Blackhawks. Bedard is the centerpiece of the team’s development camp at its practice facility near the United Center.