New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
People watch the sunset as the smoke from wildfires drifts into Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Wildfire smoke
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Nissan Motor Co Ltd
FILE - Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan, May 15, 2012. A group of 75 employees out of the thousands who work at a Nissan assembly plant in Tennessee will finally vote Thursday, March 16, 2023, on whether to form a union. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File)
Dozens of workers reject union at big Nissan Tennessee plant
Several dozen workers among thousands at a Nissan factory in Tennessee have voted not to form a union.
 
FILE - This is a 2020 Nissan Leaf on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Japan’s Nissan slashing EV costs, cuts rare materials use
 
FILE - A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, Feb. 28, because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven. The recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
 
FILE - Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in London, on Feb. 6, 2023. Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Japan’s Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles
 
FILE - Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan on May 15, 2012. Fewer than 100 employees out of the thousands who work at Nissan's auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union, according to a ruling Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, by the federal labor board. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File)
Mini-union vote at Nissan Tennessee plant set for March 16
 
FILE - A staff of Nissan car showroom wipes a car on Jan. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Nissan reported a 55% jump in October-December profit Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, as the Japanese automaker seeks to embark on a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Japan’s Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan has reported a 55% jump in its October-December profit, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.
 
FILE - Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan on May 15, 2012. Fewer than 100 employees out of the thousands who work at Nissan's auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union, according to a ruling Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, by the federal labor board. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File)
US board clears path for mini-union vote at big Nissan plant
The federal labor board has decided that fewer than 100 employees out of thousands at Nissan’s auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union.
 
FILE - Traffic moves along the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2022. Fuel economy for 2021 model year vehicles in the U.S. stayed flat with 2020, as people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs, according to an annual government report published Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
EPA: US fuel economy flat in 2021, emissions down slightly
A government report says fuel economy for 2021 model year vehicles in the U.S. stayed flat with 2020 as people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs.
 
FILE - In this file photograph taken Dec. 2, 2009, the 2011 Chevrolet Volt debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show, in Los Angeles. General Motors Co. said Tuesday, July 27, 2010, its Chevrolet Volt electric car will cost $41,000 when it goes on sale in November. The price is about $8,000 more than its closest rival, the all-electric Nissan Leaf.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
GM, Nissan compete for best deal on electric car
DETROIT (AP) — Just over a decade ago, electric cars were expensive niche vehicles for gadget lovers and celebrities.
 