The Japanese government has stepped up its alarm over Chinese assertiveness, warning in a report that the country faces its worst security threats since World War II as it plans to implement a new strategy that calls for a major military buildup.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea. Saturday’s firing was the North’s second launch event this week, apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea.
With a U.S. soldier crossing the border into North Korea at the border town of Panmunjom and in custody this week, talk turns to the nation itself — a country that is known for its suspicion of outsiders but also rejects frequent descriptions of it as reclusive.
President Joe Biden has chosen Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
So what will North Korea do about the first U.S. soldier in decades to flee into its territory? Its official media have yet to mention Pvt.
Striking actors and writers try to cool off amid a heat wave, severe storms strike across the country, the grandfather of a U.S. soldier who bolted into North Korea cries during an interview, and technicians install solar panels in Southern California.
The United States and reclusive North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to reach each other.
Japanese, U.S. and South Korean senior officials have condemned North Korea for its recent ICBM-class ballistic missile launches.
The White House is deeply concerned about the well-being of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the heavily armed North Korea border earlier this week.
Family members of the U.S. Army private who sprinted across the border into North Korea say he may have felt overwhelmed as he faced legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military.
Sarah Leslie thought she was witnessing a stunt when she saw an American soldier start sprinting toward North Korea.
Blue-roofed huts, a raised slab of concrete and some raked gravel are all that separate the rival Koreas at Panmunjom, a rare point of close contact along the most heavily armed border in the world.
The U.S. and U.S.-led United Nations Command say they are working to resolve the situation involving a U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea at a border village.
North Korea is staying silent about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border as members of his tour group looked on in shock.
North Korea has fired two short-range missiles into the sea in what appeared to be a statement of defiance as the U.S. deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades.
A series of low-slung buildings and somber soldiers dot the border village of Panmunjom inside the DMZ, or demilitarized zone.
The U.S.-led United Nations Command is trying to secure the release of an American soldier who fled to North Korea from the South Korean side of a border village.
U.S. officials say an American soldier who fled across the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea had served nearly two months in prison and was released.
The United States has deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades, as the allies warned North Korea that any use of the North’s nuclear weapons in combat would result in the end of its regime.
The highest-ranking U.S. military officer is praising Japan’s moves to double its defense spending over the next five years. Gen.
North Korea’s ambassador blames US for regional tensions in a rare appearance at UN Security Council
North Korea’s U.N. ambassador has defended his country’s recent long-range missile launch in a rare appearance at the U.N. Security Council.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to bolster his country’s nuclear fighting capabilities as he supervised the second test-flight of a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the mainland United States.
North Korea has test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile in three months after it threatened “shocking” consequences to protest alleged spying by United States military flights.
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has alleged that the country’s warplanes repelled a U.S. spy plane that flew over its exclusive economic zone.
South Korea’s president says it’s time to clearly demonstrate strong international resolve to deter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.
South Korea’s military says the satellite North Korea failed to put into orbit in May wasn’t advanced enough to conduct military reconnaissance from space as it claimed.
The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula in its latest show of force against North Korea.
Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies in the nation’s capital over the weekend, pledging “merciless” revenge against “U.S. imperialists,” as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
A North Korean state media report says top officials have vowed to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite during a recently ended meeting of the ruling party.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un was in attendance as the country opened a key political conference to discuss improving its struggling economy and reviewing defense strategies in the face of growing tensions with rivals.
The United States has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korea.