North Korea
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
The Japanese government has stepped up its alarm over Chinese assertiveness, warning in a report that the country faces its worst security threats since World War II as it plans to implement a new strategy that calls for a major military buildup.
 
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and China's Vice Chairman of the standing committee of the country’s National People’s Congress Li Hongzhong, right, attend a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War, on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, July 27, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Russian and Chinese delegates join North Korean leader Kim at a parade showing his newest missiles
 
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, with Russian delegation led by its Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits an arms exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian defense minister to discuss military cooperation
 
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, foreground, prepares to offer a flower at a liberation war martyrs cemetery in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Chinese and Russian officials to join North Korean commemorations of Korean War armistice
 
The USS nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis docks at a South Korean naval base on Jeju Island, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023. The nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, South Korea's military said Monday, adding to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats. (Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP)
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
 
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea's military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
While North Korea fires cruise missiles, it stays mum on US soldier who crossed into the country
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea. Saturday’s firing was the North’s second launch event this week, apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea.
 
FILE - Children skate around the Kim Il Sung Square on Sunday, July 21, 2013, downtown Pyongyang, North Korea. With a U.S. soldier crossing the border into North Korea at the border town of Panmunjom on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and in custody this week, talk turns to the nation itself — a country that is known for its suspicion of outsiders but also rejects frequent descriptions of it as reclusive. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
North Korea is a land of stories that don’t often get told. Here are some that did
With a U.S. soldier crossing the border into North Korea at the border town of Panmunjom and in custody this week, talk turns to the nation itself — a country that is known for its suspicion of outsiders but also rejects frequent descriptions of it as reclusive.
 
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leadership at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Nov. 17, 2022 in Kittery, Maine. A senior administration official says President Joe Biden has chosen Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to be a U.S. military service chief. (Jim Cleveland/U.S. Navy via AP)
Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff
President Joe Biden has chosen Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
 
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, which was held between June 16 and 18, at the party's headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
Propaganda tool? Bargaining chip? What North Korea may have in mind for Travis King
So what will North Korea do about the first U.S. soldier in decades to flee into its territory? Its official media have yet to mention Pvt.
 
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The week’s best pictures from North America
JULY 14 - 20, 2023

Striking actors and writers try to cool off amid a heat wave, severe storms strike across the country, the grandfather of a U.S. soldier who bolted into North Korea cries during an interview, and technicians install solar panels in Southern California.
 
Destination signs to North Korea's capital Pyongyang and the United States are seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Thursday, July 20, 2023. North Korea wasn't responding Thursday to U.S. attempts to discuss the American soldier who bolted across the heavily armed border and whose prospects for a quick release are unclear at a time of high military tensions and inactive communication channels. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
The US and North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to talk about US soldier
The United States and reclusive North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to reach each other.
 
From left, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi, and South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn pose prior to their talks on the North Korean situation in Karuizawa, Nagano prefecture, Japan Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)
Japanese, US and South Korean officials condemn the North’s weapons plans but urge dialogue
Japanese, U.S. and South Korean senior officials have condemned North Korea for its recent ICBM-class ballistic missile launches.
 
A North Korean military guard post, top left, and South Korea post, bottom right, are seen in Paju near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. North Korea was silent about the highly unusual entry of an American soldier across the Koreas' heavily fortified border although it test-fired short-range missiles Wednesday in its latest weapons display. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
US worried about well-being of American soldier who ran across border as North Korea remains silent
The White House is deeply concerned about the well-being of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the heavily armed North Korea border earlier this week.
 
Myron Gates, uncle of American soldier Travis King, talks about his nephew, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
American soldier’s dash into North Korea leaves family members wondering why
Family members of the U.S. Army private who sprinted across the border into North Korea say he may have felt overwhelmed as he faced legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military.
 
A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
Tourist who saw US soldier sprint to North Korea initially thought it was a stunt
Sarah Leslie thought she was witnessing a stunt when she saw an American soldier start sprinting toward North Korea.
 
FILE - South Korean soldiers look at the North Korean side through binoculars at Dora Observation Post in the demilitarized zone, DMZ, near the border village of Panmunjom that separates the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 27, 2009. A series of low-slung buildings and somber soldiers dot the landscape of the DMZ, the swath of land between North and South Korea where a soldier on a tour crossed into North Korea on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, under circumstances that remain unclear. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
The surreal Korean border village where a US soldier crossed into the North
Blue-roofed huts, a raised slab of concrete and some raked gravel are all that separate the rival Koreas at Panmunjom, a rare point of close contact along the most heavily armed border in the world.
 
FILE - Matthew Miller, a U.S. citizen, sits on the dock at the Supreme Court during his trial in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sept. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)
A look at other Americans who have crossed into North Korea over the years
The U.S. and U.S.-led United Nations Command say they are working to resolve the situation involving a U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea at a border village.
 
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea is staying silent about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border as members of his tour group looked on in shock.
 
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea early Wednesday in what appeared to be a statement of defiance as the United States deploys a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
North Korea has fired two short-range missiles into the sea in what appeared to be a statement of defiance as the U.S. deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades.
 
FILE - A North Korean soldier looks at the southern side through a pair of binoculars at the border village of the Panmunjom, in the Demilitarized Zone, DMZ, that separates the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 19, 2013. A series of low-slung buildings and somber soldiers dot the landscape of the DMZ, the swath of land between North and South Korea where a soldier on a tour crossed into North Korea on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, under circumstances that remain unclear. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
A closer look at Panmunjom, the famous border town where a US soldier crossed into North Korea
A series of low-slung buildings and somber soldiers dot the border village of Panmunjom inside the DMZ, or demilitarized zone.
 
FILE - Matthew Miller, a U.S. citizen, sits on the dock at the Supreme Court during his trial in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sept. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)
A look at some Americans who crossed into North Korea over the past years
The U.S.-led United Nations Command is trying to secure the release of an American soldier who fled to North Korea from the South Korean side of a border village.
 
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier who fled to North Korea had served 2 months in South Korea prison on assault charge
U.S. officials say an American soldier who fled across the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea had served nearly two months in prison and was released.
 
Protesters stage a rally against a meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group between South Korea and the United States in front of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A bilateral consulting group of South Korean and U.S. officials met Tuesday in Seoul to discuss strengthening their nations' deterrence capabilities against North Korea's evolving nuclear threats. The signs read "Opposition to the deployment of nuclear submarine." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
US deploys nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea in show of force against North Korea
The United States has deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades, as the allies warned North Korea that any use of the North’s nuclear weapons in combat would result in the end of its regime.
 
FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. General Mark Milley addresses the media during a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on June 15, 2023. The top U.S. military official on Friday, July 14, encouraged Japan's recent commitment to doubling its defense spending over the next five years, calling Tokyo's new, controversial push for a stronger military a crucial part of efforts to confront rising threats from North Korea and China. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
US military chief praises Japan’s defense funding boost as a buttress against China and North Korea
The highest-ranking U.S. military officer is praising Japan’s moves to double its defense spending over the next five years. Gen.
 
North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song addresses a Security Council meeting on Non-proliferation/North Korea, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
North Korea’s ambassador blames US for regional tensions in a rare appearance at UN Security Council
North Korea’s U.N. ambassador has defended his country’s recent long-range missile launch in a rare appearance at the U.N. Security Council.
 
This photo provided on July 13, 2023, by the North Korean government shows what it says is the test-firing of an Hwasong-18 ICBM, at an undisclosed location, in North Korea, on July 12, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Kim vows to boost North Korea’s nuclear capability after observing new long-range missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to bolster his country’s nuclear fighting capabilities as he supervised the second test-flight of a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the mainland United States.
 
A TV screen shows an image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Wednesday, its neighbors said, two days after the North threatened “shocking” consequences to protest what it called a provocative U.S. reconnaissance activity near its territory.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
North Korea fires its first ICBM in 3 months after making threat over alleged US spy flights
North Korea has test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile in three months after it threatened “shocking” consequences to protest alleged spying by United States military flights.
 
FILE - Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2019. Kim Yo Jong alleged on Monday, July 10, 2023, that the North's warplanes repelled a U.S. spy plane that flew above the country's exclusive economic zone, and warned of “shocking” consequences if the U.S. continues reconnaissance activities in the area. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)
North Korean leader’s powerful sister says warplanes repelled US spy plane
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has alleged that the country’s warplanes repelled a U.S. spy plane that flew over its exclusive economic zone.
 
FILE - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an interview at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 10, 2023. Yoon says it’s time to clearly demonstrate a strong international resolve to deter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, saying he’ll discuss how to cope with the North’s advancing arsenal with NATO leaders this week. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
South Korea’s Yoon pushes for strong resolve against North’s nuclear ambitions at NATO summit
South Korea’s president says it’s time to clearly demonstrate strong international resolve to deter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.
 
FILE - This photo provided by South Korea's Defense Ministry shows an object salvaged by South Korea's military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into sea following a launch failure, in West Sea, South Korea, on June 15, 2023. The satellite North Korea failed to put into orbit wasn't advanced enough to conduct military reconnaissance from space as it claimed, South Korea's military said Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after retrieving and studying the wreckage. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)
North Korean satellite wasn’t advanced enough to conduct reconnaissance from space, Seoul says
South Korea’s military says the satellite North Korea failed to put into orbit in May wasn’t advanced enough to conduct military reconnaissance from space as it claimed.
 
FILE - In this photo provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. B-52H bombers, center, and F-16 fighter jets and South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets, right bottom, fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea on April 14, 2023. The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Friday, June 30, in its latest show of force against North Korea, days after the North staged massive anti-U.S. rallies in its capital. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)
The US flies nuclear-capable bombers in a fresh show of force against North Korea
The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula in its latest show of force against North Korea.
 
Pyongyang people take part in a demonstration after a mass rally to mark what North Korea calls "the day of struggle against U.S. imperialism" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, June 25, 2023. The signs read "Let us make the U.S. imperialists pay dearly for the blood shed by Korean nation!," "The U.S. is the chieftain of war and massacre," "merciless annihilation," "The U.S is the destroyer of peace," "chieftain of aggression," "blood to blood" and "nuclear war maniac." (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-US rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary
Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies in the nation’s capital over the weekend, pledging “merciless” revenge against “U.S. imperialists,” as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
 
In this photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, which was held between June 16 and 18, at the party's headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korea calls failed spy satellite launch ‘the most serious’ shortcoming, vows 2nd launch
A North Korean state media report says top officials have vowed to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite during a recently ended meeting of the ruling party.
 
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom center on stage, attends an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee at the party's headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, June 16, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korea opens key party meeting to tackle its struggling economy and talk defense strategies
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un was in attendance as the country opened a key political conference to discuss improving its struggling economy and reviewing defense strategies in the face of growing tensions with rivals.
 
The nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan approaches a naval base in Busan, South Korea, Friday, June 16, 2023. The United States deployed the nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korea on Friday, a day after North Korea resumed missile tests in protest of the U.S.-South Korean live-fire drills. (Gang Duck-chul/Yonhap via AP)
A US nuclear-powered sub arrives in South Korea, a day after North Korea resumes its missile tests
The United States has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korea.
 