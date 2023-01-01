Latest on Maui fires
Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard and Sheffield United's John Egan, right, during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England, Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. (Robbie Stephenson/PA via AP)
Edouard’s second-half goal gives Crystal Palace 1-0 win over Sheffield United
Odsonne Edouard’s goal early in the second half has earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 opening win at Sheffield United in the Premier League to worsen the gloom at Bramall Lane.
 