Olga Kharlan
FILE - Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent
The IOC has assured Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan that she will have a place at the Paris Olympics next year after she was disqualified from a key ranking event for refusing to shake hands with a Russian she had beaten.
 
Russia's Anna Smirnova remains seated after her bout with Ukraine's Olga Kharlan in the women's individual sabre best of 64 round match at the World Fencing Championship in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Olympic champion Kharlan competed against officially-neutral Russian opponent Smirnova at the world fencing championships, an Olympic qualifier, on Thursday in Milan, Italy, winning their bout 15-7. However, Smirnova refused to leave after the bout in an apparent protest because Kharlan refused to shake hands at the end. (Tibor Illye/MTI via AP)
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
 