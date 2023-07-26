U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Olympic games
Russia's Anna Smirnova remains seated after her bout with Ukraine's Olga Kharlan in the women's individual sabre best of 64 round match at the World Fencing Championship in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Olympic champion Kharlan competed against officially-neutral Russian opponent Smirnova at the world fencing championships, an Olympic qualifier, on Thursday in Milan, Italy, winning their bout 15-7. However, Smirnova refused to leave after the bout in an apparent protest because Kharlan refused to shake hands at the end. (Tibor Illye/MTI via AP)
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes.”
 
Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet, right, and former Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt attend a ceremony for the Olympic torch, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Paris. The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the Paris Games' opening ceremony next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Olympic president invokes John Lennon’s memory as Paris marks 1-year countdown to war-clouded Games
 
People watch the skyline as the cross the Debilly bridge near the Eiffel Tower during sunset in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That's a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A guide to how Paris will welcome fans and stage 32 sports at the first post-pandemic Olympics
 
FILE - Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas looks on as she celebrates senior day with her teammates during a swim meet, on Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. In March 2022, American swimmer Lia Thomas won the women's 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in Atlanta, becoming the first transgender woman to claim a national title in swimming.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Transgender swimmers to be included in the trial of an open category at competitions
 
This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the Paris Games' opening ceremony next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources. (Paris 2024 via AP)
Sleek and shiny torch for Paris Olympics unveiled with carbon footprint in mind and a year to go
 
Today in Sports - Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds
Today in Sports, July 29 - Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds
 
Today in Sports - Week Ahead, July 28 - August 3
Today in Sports - Week Ahead, July 28 - August 3, Take 2
 
FILE - The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (AP Photo//Michel Euler, File)
Extremist attacks wounded Paris. Here’s why the city turned to the 2024 Olympics to heal
The first Olympic Games since the ebb of the COVID-19 pandemic open in a year in France’s capital. The 2024 Paris Games were partly born of attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015.
 
A car drives past the future Olympic venue "Porte de la Chapelle Arena" in Paris, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Paris authorities are trying to clear out crack users from a long-blighted neighborhood near a new venue built for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with mixed effects. (AP Photo/Youcef Bounab)
Next year’s Olympics are pushing Paris to confront crack cocaine use on city streets
Neighborhoods in northeast Paris have struggled for years with the scourge of crack cocaine and its use in public.
 
Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
American freestyler Katie Ledecky faces youth as the world championships open in Japan
American freestyler Katie Ledecky has almost never gone home with anything other than a gold or silver medal in the Olympics or world championships dating from the 2012 London Games.
 
FILE - Britain's gold medalists Helen Glover, left, and Heather Stanning pose for photographs with their medals after the medal ceremony for the women's rowing pair rowing event at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. Two-time Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover is making another comeback in a bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games, saying she will be representing a “whole community of parents" in elite sport. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover aiming for Paris Games
LONDON (AP) — Two-time Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover is making another comeback in a bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games, saying she will be representing a “whole community of parents” in elite sport.
 
Austria's Matthias Mayer, right, speaks to a member of the Austria team after a course inspection ahead of an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super G race, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Dec.29, 2022. Mayer, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics, announced his retirement with immediate effect Thursday. Mayer surprisingly made the announcement shortly before a men's World Cup super-G in an interview with Austrian TV after he returned from the course inspection and said he would not compete in the race. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Austrian 3-time Olympic ski champion Matthias Mayer retires
BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Austrian skier Matthias Mayer, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics, announced his retirement with immediate effect Thursday.
 
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, center, bows to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during his courtesy call at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.(Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Bach meets Suga as Tokyo virus cases approach 6-month high
Tokyo has reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months. The new numbers came out as IOC President Thomas Bach paid a courtesy call to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
 
In this May 22, 2021, photo, Nyjah Huston, of the United States, practices during an Olympic qualifying skateboard event at Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines, Iowa. Where some skateboarders might be reluctant to move so boldly into the gargantuan realm of the Olympics, Huston is more than glad to latch on onto this monster. Tokyo might be the place where people outside the sport finally get a glimpse of one of the most interesting athletes around. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Skateboarder Nyjah Huston brings unique brand to Olympics
On the one hand, skateboarder Nyjah Huston is the quintessential counterculture sports star with a story even the best marketing team could not make up: He spent different parts of his childhood cut off from society, living off the land, perfecting his trade in a family-owned indoor skateboard park.
 
In this photo provided by RR Auction of Boston, a silver medal from the 1896 Olympics is shown. Olympic medals dating to 1896, relay torches from several eras, and other Olympic memorabilia are among the items being auctioned by RR Auction, just 10 days before the start of the Tokyo games. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
Just in time for Tokyo games, Olympic items up for auction
BOSTON (AP) — When the first modern Olympics were held in Athens in 1896, winners did not get gold medals as they will later this month when the Tokyo games get underway.
 
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese delegation for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games attend a meeting in Beijing, China on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. China will send 431 athletes to the Tokyo Games as part of a 777-member delegation, its largest at an Olympics outside China, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday. (Tao Xiyi/Xinhua via AP)
China sending more than 400 athletes to Tokyo Olympics
BEIJING (AP) — China will send 431 athletes to the Tokyo Games as part of a 777-member delegation, its largest at an Olympics outside China, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday.
 
People walk by posters to promote Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Virus case delays refugee Olympic team’s Tokyo arrival
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Almost all of the athletes from the refugee Olympic team have had their arrival at the Tokyo Games delayed after a team official tested positive for the coronavirus.
 
Goulding, Australia roll past Nigeria 108-69 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chris Goulding had a perfect night, and Australia had another impressive pre-Olympic showing.
 
United States' Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Argentina's Patricio Garino during the first half of an exhibition basketball game in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
USA bounces back, tops Argentina 108-80 in pre-Tokyo tune-up
USA Basketball finally made it look easy again. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset.
 
Betnijah Laney drives up the court during practice for the WNBA All-Star Basketball team, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
US Olympic team expects competitive game vs WNBA All-Stars
Both the U.S. Olympic team and the WNBA All-Stars expect a competitive game in the league’s showcase.
 
United States' Samantha Mewis, left, celebrates her goal with teammate United States' Kristie Mewis during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Mewis sisters set to share field in Tokyo, hope to win gold
Mewis had fallen out of favor with the U.S. national team.
 
FILE - In this March 27, 2021, file photo, Johanna Konta of Britain, returns to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, USA. Johanna Konta won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday July 13, 2021, two weeks after missing Wimbledon because a member of her team had contracted the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Britain’s Johanna Konta to miss Olympics due to COVID-19
LONDON (AP) — Johanna Konta of Britain won’t compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday, after being dropped from Wimbledon just over two weeks ago when a member of her team contracted the virus.
 
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine celebrates after his performance on the horizontal bar in the men's all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. Olympic champion gymnast Oleg Verniaiev will miss the Tokyo Games after testing positive for a prohibited drug and banned for four-years Tuesday July 13, 2021, by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation. Verniaiev denies wrongdoing and says he will appeal the ruling. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)
Gymnast Oleg Verniaiev out of Olympics after doping ban
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Olympic champion gymnast Oleg Verniaiev is set to miss the Tokyo Games because he has been banned for four years following a failed drug test.
 
Carissa Moore of the United States, practices for a World Surf League competition at Surf Ranch on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Lemoore, Calif. The Summer Games in Tokyo, which kick off this month, serve as a proxy for that unresolved tension and resentment, according to the Native Hawaiians who lament that surfing and their identity have been culturally appropriated by white outsiders who now stand to benefit the most from the $10 billion industry. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Olympic surfing exposes whitewashed Native Hawaiian roots
For some Native Hawaiians, surfing’s Olympic debut is both a celebration of a cultural touchstone invented by their ancestors, and an extension of the racial indignities seared into the history of the game and their homeland.
 