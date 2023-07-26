Olympic games
Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes.”
Today in Sports, July 29 - Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds
Today in Sports - Week Ahead, July 28 - August 3, Take 2
The first Olympic Games since the ebb of the COVID-19 pandemic open in a year in France’s capital. The 2024 Paris Games were partly born of attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015.
Neighborhoods in northeast Paris have struggled for years with the scourge of crack cocaine and its use in public.
American freestyler Katie Ledecky has almost never gone home with anything other than a gold or silver medal in the Olympics or world championships dating from the 2012 London Games.
LONDON (AP) — Two-time Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover is making another comeback in a bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games, saying she will be representing a “whole community of parents” in elite sport.
BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Austrian skier Matthias Mayer, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics, announced his retirement with immediate effect Thursday.
Tokyo has reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months. The new numbers came out as IOC President Thomas Bach paid a courtesy call to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
On the one hand, skateboarder Nyjah Huston is the quintessential counterculture sports star with a story even the best marketing team could not make up: He spent different parts of his childhood cut off from society, living off the land, perfecting his trade in a family-owned indoor skateboard park.
BOSTON (AP) — When the first modern Olympics were held in Athens in 1896, winners did not get gold medals as they will later this month when the Tokyo games get underway.
BEIJING (AP) — China will send 431 athletes to the Tokyo Games as part of a 777-member delegation, its largest at an Olympics outside China, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Almost all of the athletes from the refugee Olympic team have had their arrival at the Tokyo Games delayed after a team official tested positive for the coronavirus.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chris Goulding had a perfect night, and Australia had another impressive pre-Olympic showing.
USA Basketball finally made it look easy again. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset.
Both the U.S. Olympic team and the WNBA All-Stars expect a competitive game in the league’s showcase.
Mewis had fallen out of favor with the U.S. national team.
LONDON (AP) — Johanna Konta of Britain won’t compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday, after being dropped from Wimbledon just over two weeks ago when a member of her team contracted the virus.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Olympic champion gymnast Oleg Verniaiev is set to miss the Tokyo Games because he has been banned for four years following a failed drug test.
For some Native Hawaiians, surfing’s Olympic debut is both a celebration of a cultural touchstone invented by their ancestors, and an extension of the racial indignities seared into the history of the game and their homeland.