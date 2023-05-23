On Football
The Vikings and Chargers traded inexplicable decisions in the final two minutes. The Jets are sticking with a baffling choice for the foreseeable future.
Several NFL teams looked like they needed more preseason work. Some seemed unstoppable. It’s only one game so don’t rush to judge.
Patrick Mahomes was the NFL and Super Bowl MVP even without Tyreek Hill. He’s going to need Travis Kelce to have a chance to do it again.
Some of the best competition in the NFL this summer takes place on practice fields. More teams are holding joint practices and holding their star players out of preseason games.
Conference realignment should be called college football consolidation because that’s what’s happening.
Aaron Rodgers has rejuvenated the fan base in New York. Long-suffering Jets fans are giddy about their team’s chances to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title since Joe Namath guaranteed a victory over the Baltimore Colts in January 1969.
Even when the NFL institutes a rule designed to reduce concussions, it can’t shake the perception that it doesn’t care what players and coaches think.
Only the NFL can turn a schedule release into a two-day event that dominates sports headlines in the middle of the NBA and NHL playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bryce Young was walking to an interview after being picked first in the NFL draft when he heard C.J. Stroud was selected second.
NFL players aren’t permitted to bet on football despite the league embracing gambling and capitalizing on a multibillion-dollar industry through partnerships with casinos and sportsbooks.
PHOENIX (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s frustration over contract negotiations reached a boiling point when he announced Monday that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.
Daniel Jones turned one decent season into a mega-money contract that raises the standard in the NFL.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Super Bowl had something for everyone.
Long before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the biggest winner of this NFL season walked onto the field.
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing for another Super Bowl title because they weren’t afraid to make difficult decisions following a disastrous 2020 season.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady had nothing left to prove.
Already considered the GOAT — greatest of all time — Brady finally walked away from the NFL on Wednesday following the most difficult, emotionally draining season in his life.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season.
Nick Sirianni is getting his flowers figuratively instead of thrown at his face.
The chest-bumping, sideline-prancing, expletive-tossing head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles has won over a tough city that questioned his credentials and mocked his introductory news conference when he was hired two years ago.
Defense stills wins in the playoffs.
The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the conference championship games with excellent defensive performances on Sunday.
The Jaguars and Giants combined for seven wins last season.
Now, they’re two victories away from playing in the Super Bowl.
The Bengals-Bills rematch coming next week almost didn’t happen.
Both teams squeaked past undermanned opponents on Sunday, beating backup quarterbacks to advance to the AFC divisional round.
An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most.
The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title.
With two weeks remaining in the NFL season, only eight teams have been eliminated from the playoff race.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
Minshew Mania is on hold. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t wrap up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed with their backup quarterback, tightening the playoff picture in a wide-open conference.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race.
The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts.
Brock Purdy outplayed Tom Brady, leaving his dad in tears with a stellar performance in his first career start.
If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner.
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty.
Deshaun Watson has a better chance of leading the Cleveland Browns to their first Super Bowl title than rebuilding his public image.