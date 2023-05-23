Tim Wakefield
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, left, greets Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Chargers won 28-24. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Analysis: Vikings, Chargers trade inexplicable decisions. Jets’ commitment to Wilson still baffling
The Vikings and Chargers traded inexplicable decisions in the final two minutes. The Jets are sticking with a baffling choice for the foreseeable future.
 
Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) scores a touchdown off of a pass from quarterback Maddux Madsen during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)
What’s next in major college football realignment? How about a best-of-the-rest league
 
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Nick Chubb’s injury underscores running backs’ pleas for bigger contracts and teams’ fears
 
Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (98) and Marcus Epps (1) tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Josh Allen heads list of QBs who rebounded from poor performances in Week 1
 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pauses during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Lions won 21-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
History suggests 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome in the NFL
 
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Plenty of rust to go with the shine in NFL’s Week 1. Many of the $50 million men had shaky days
Several NFL teams looked like they needed more preseason work. Some seemed unstoppable. It’s only one game so don’t rush to judge.
 
FILE - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. He’ll become a folk hero if he can lead the Jets to a Super Bowl for the first time since Broadway Joe Namath.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Predicting the season awards: Aaron Rodgers becomes 5-time AP NFL MVP
Patrick Mahomes was the NFL and Super Bowl MVP even without Tyreek Hill. He’s going to need Travis Kelce to have a chance to do it again.
 
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, left, makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton during a joint practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Joint practices provide more competition for NFL starters than preseason games
Some of the best competition in the NFL this summer takes place on practice fields. More teams are holding joint practices and holding their star players out of preseason games.
 
FILE - The Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa., Aug. 31, 2019. Dealing a crushing combination to the Pac-12 on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the Big Ten announced Oregon and Washington would be joining the conference next August, and the Big 12 completed its raid of the beleaguered league by adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Column: It’s not conference realignment. It’s consolidation and no one is safe in the dash for cash
Conference realignment should be called college football consolidation because that’s what’s happening.
 
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, stands on the sideline during the first half of the team's Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
They’re not the same old Jets with Aaron Rodgers on board
Aaron Rodgers has rejuvenated the fan base in New York. Long-suffering Jets fans are giddy about their team’s chances to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title since Joe Namath guaranteed a victory over the Baltimore Colts in January 1969.
 
FILE - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media at the NFL Owners Meetings at the Omni Hotel, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Eagan, Minn. Two lawmakers have asked the Wisconsin Legislature's budget-writing committee to give tourism officials $2 million to help stage the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. The league announced Monday, May 22, 2023, that the draft will take place in and around Lambeau Field, home to the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
Analysis: NFL can’t shake perception it doesn’t care what players and coaches think
Even when the NFL institutes a rule designed to reduce concussions, it can’t shake the perception that it doesn’t care what players and coaches think.
 
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such the focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Analysis: Only the NFL can dominate sports headlines with a 2-day schedule release
Only the NFL can turn a schedule release into a two-day event that dominates sports headlines in the middle of the NBA and NHL playoffs.
 
Carolina Panthers number one draft pick quarterback Bryce Young signs autographs after arriving at their NFL football stadium on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Analysis: QBs picked 1-2 often don’t both have success
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bryce Young was walking to an interview after being picked first in the NFL draft when he heard C.J. Stroud was selected second.
 
FILE - Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday, April 21, 2023. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended six games. (AP Photo/Leon Halip, File)
Analysis: NFL players aware of risks of betting on football
NFL players aren’t permitted to bet on football despite the league embracing gambling and capitalizing on a multibillion-dollar industry through partnerships with casinos and sportsbooks.
 
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson said Monday, March 27, 2023, he has requested a trade from the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Analysis: Ravens are Lamar Jackson’s best, only option
PHOENIX (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s frustration over contract negotiations reached a boiling point when he announced Monday that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.
 
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plays during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Giants signed Jones and put the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Analysis: Daniel Jones’ new contract raises standard for QBs
Daniel Jones turned one decent season into a mega-money contract that raises the standard in the NFL.
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Analysis: Super Bowl had feel-good vibes for all
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Super Bowl had something for everyone.

Long before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the biggest winner of this NFL season walked onto the field.
 
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie hoists the George Halas Trophy after the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 31-7. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Analysis: Eagles weren’t afraid to make difficult decisions
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing for another Super Bowl title because they weren’t afraid to make difficult decisions following a disastrous 2020 season.
 
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over. He leaves the NFL with more wins, yards passing and touchdowns than any other quarterback. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Analysis: Tom Brady’s legacy goes beyond Super Bowl rings
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady had nothing left to prove.

Already considered the GOAT — greatest of all time — Brady finally walked away from the NFL on Wednesday following the most difficult, emotionally draining season in his life.
 
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, center, reacts while speaking toTerry Bradshaw, left, after the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 31-7. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Analysis: Mahomes, Hurts set for historic Super Bowl matchup
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season.
 
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Analysis: Nick Sirianni won over fans who didn’t want him
Nick Sirianni is getting his flowers figuratively instead of thrown at his face.

The chest-bumping, sideline-prancing, expletive-tossing head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles has won over a tough city that questioned his credentials and mocked his introductory news conference when he was hired two years ago.
 
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Analysis: Defense still wins in the NFL playoffs
Defense stills wins in the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the conference championship games with excellent defensive performances on Sunday.
 
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson walks the turf before an NFL wild-card football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Analysis: Right coach can turn around a franchise quickly
The Jaguars and Giants combined for seven wins last season.

Now, they’re two victories away from playing in the Super Bowl.
 
Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21), left, hangs onto Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before knocking the ball loose during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler recovered the ball for a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Analysis: Bills, Bengals look shaky in wins, set up rematch
The Bengals-Bills rematch coming next week almost didn’t happen.

Both teams squeaked past undermanned opponents on Sunday, beating backup quarterbacks to advance to the AFC divisional round.
 
Analysis: Teammates gave Damar Hamlin the ultimate tribute
An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin.
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most.

The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title.
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Ryan Succop (5) celebrates his game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Analysis: With 1 more game, more teams in NFL playoff race
With two weeks remaining in the NFL season, only eight teams have been eliminated from the playoff race.
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
 
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew after throwing an incolplete pass in the final seconds of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Analysis: NFL playoff picture tightens up after Week 16
Minshew Mania is on hold. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t wrap up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed with their backup quarterback, tightening the playoff picture in a wide-open conference.
 
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) fumbles after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Burrow recovered his fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Analysis: Top NFL teams had lots of close calls in Week 15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
 
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Analysis: Cowboys’ Parsons made valid point about MVP debate
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race.

The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts.
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Analysis: Third-string NFL QBs rise to challenge of starting
Brock Purdy outplayed Tom Brady, leaving his dad in tears with a stellar performance in his first career start.
 
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) lines up before the snap during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. Four-time All-Pro center Kelce anchors the team's offensive line. Kelce is the heart and soul of the team and the city. He’s joined by three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right guard Isaac Seumalo, left, and left guard Landon Dickerson.(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)
Analysis: Dominant Eagles’ o-line worthy of MVP talk
If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner.
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) evades Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty.
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Watson has better shot winning with Browns than fixing image
Deshaun Watson has a better chance of leading the Cleveland Browns to their first Super Bowl title than rebuilding his public image.
 