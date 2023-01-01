Champions League
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Robert Stephenson delivers to the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Basabe hits 2-run double in 4-run 8th as the Rays beat the Angels 6-2
Osleivis Basabe had a tiebreaking two-run double in a four-run eighth inning and the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2.
 