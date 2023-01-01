Hurricane Nigel
PSG vs. Dortmund
Instacart stock
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
UAW strike
Osman Bukari
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Manchester City and Red Star Belgrade in Manchester, England, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Manchester City gets Champions League defense off to winning start by beating Red Star Belgrade 3-1
Julian Alvarez has scored twice and Manchester City beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 to get its Champions League title defense off to a winning start.
 