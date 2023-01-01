Lolita the orca dies
Pape Matar Sarr
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, centre, scores the opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Tottenham beats Man United 2-0 in EPL to give manager Ange Postecoglou a winning home debut
Pape Matar Sarr scored early in the second half and Lisandro Martinez added an own goal to give Tottenham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the English Premier League.
 